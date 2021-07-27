Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Erick Blankenship, 41, of Lexington, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Charles Edward Bowdens, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Lorenzo Hill, 27, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
James Lewis, 26, no address listed, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, breaking and entering, no driver’s license.
Justin Norris, 32,of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of LSD.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 2538 Baldwyn man ordered a set of $1,200 wheels for his truck and they came in while he was on vacation. He told Fed Ex to not deliver the items, but they did anyway. The wheels were gone when he finally got home.
A County Road 1479 Mooreville man said a Mantachie couple have been threatening him by phone. They said they would come in his house and beat and shoot him. He has seen them driving past his house several times.
A County Road 544 Saltillo man said he was walking down County Road 2254 when a male suspect shouted that if he caught the man walking down his road again, he would take care of him. The man said he went home and called 911.
A Godfrey Road Verona business said an employee driving an International truck hit the building and went through the exterior wall. The impact also damaged the air conditioning unit.
A Brooksville woman said she was attempting to serve court papers at a County Road 814 Plantersville house. The man did not want to take the papers. They got into a verbal argument when he tried to take a picture of her personal identification.
A County Road 1970 Guntown woman got into an altercation with a friend’s son over a cell phone. She was trying to look at the phone and he jerked away. She told him to get out of her house. He said he wasn’t going anywhere. She said he shoved her so she hit him with a table leg. When she went next door to call 911, he left with her purse.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said someone entered his house while he was asleep and stole his Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. He believes a couple who have stolen from him in the past are responsible. He said they are upset because he is trying to evict them from one of his properties.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman got a letter from a collection agency saying she owes more than $800 for a bank account she never opened or authorized. She thinks her 27-year-old daughter might have opened the account.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said someone entered her unlocked car while it was parked outside her job site on South Green Street and stole her purse.
A Harrisburg Baptist Church employee cranked up the church’s pickup and noticed it was louder than normal. He checked it out and found the catalytic converter had been stolen.
A South Green Street woman said she caught her boyfriend with another woman and told him to move his stuff out of her apartment. She said he broke her door frame and then threatened the complex management and security. Employees locked the man out of the office, so he started banging on the door. He tried to run from police but was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A Hobby Lobby employee said a female entered the store. She was seen on video concealing gold and metal chains, jewelry findings, charms, tags, crafts and brooches. The suspect concealed almost $750 worth of merchandise on her person and walked out without paying.
A North Veterans man said he let a female drive his Ford 500 for a couple of days before buying it. Two weeks later, she has not returned the car or showed up with the payment. He has talked to her on the phone several times. She said she would return the car but hasn’t.
A man said he was playing pool with a male acquaintance at Woody’s. After the game, they got into an argument. As the man was leaving, the suspect punched him in the face, breaking his nose.
A McCullough Boulevard man said his wife destroyed his cell phone with a hammer, because he wouldn’t give her the password. He did not have the phone when police arrived and wanted to take pictures for evidence. The wife said he broke his own phone to build a paper trail for their divorce.
A South Green Street woman said a male acquaintance showed up at the apartment complex. He walked up, grabbed her by the throat and slapped the left side of her face. He left before police arrived.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a woman, who has been banned from the store for prior shoplifting, was seen on camera taking items off the shelf and trying to return them for cash at the customer service desk.
A truck driver reported a woman in a blue car was harassing him on Coley Road. Police found the woman parked in the middle of Coley Road with the lights off at 5:30 a.m. When police approached, she sped away. Officers finally located her behind a Brooks Road business parked between two semi trailers. The female driver was sweating profusely, had dilated pupils and was very talkative. She claimed she had been sitting behind the building for two days. There was an open container of hard lemonade on the passenger floorboard. The 42-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence, fleeing, failure to maintain control, reckless driving, no driver’s license and open container.
A Joyner Street man said his wife is violating the protection order she got against him. She has been calling and texting him from random numbers and messaging him on social media. He has not replied to any of the messages. He said, in the past, she had him arrested after he replied to an email she sent him.
A Monument Drive woman said her car keys went missing this morning. Her car went missing this afternoon.
A Deer Park Road man said he locked his truck the night before. In the morning, the truck was unlocked and the Interstate battery was stolen. The antenna was bent as well. He thinks his daughter and her boyfriend are responsible.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.