The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 295 Shannon woman said she woke up and discovered three horses in her backyard drinking out of her cement pool. The woman said the horses belong to another person and that this has been an ongoing problem with the same horses.
A Plantersville man said a gray Mercury Mountaineer was parked off the roadway, between the roadway and his property with no one inside or near it. Deputies ran the license plate of the vehicle and received no information about it being stolen.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville woman told authorities she wanted her ex-boyfriend out of the home and off her property. The woman said she and her ex-boyfriend signed for a trailer that they have been living in, and now they are broken up and he has been causing trouble by running people off the property while she is trying to have do work around the home. The woman is seeking a restraining order against him.
A County Road 239 Shannon woman said she was being threatened by her uncle, who lives in the same house as her. The uncle threatened to put his hands on her, if she put her hands on her grandmother. The woman said there was no physical contact between them and that she felt safe enough to stay in the house.
A County Road 41 Tupelo woman said she received a call from a man claiming to be an attorney. The woman said the man calling claimed that her grandson was involved in a wreck and needed money to get out of jail. The woman said she did not give the caller any personal information and was told to take two envelopes and put checks inside them totaling out to $6,800 and then contact the caller back.
A County Road 901 Shannon woman said she came home for lunch and discovered a moving company moving a trailer in across her driveway. The woman stated that the movers left deep ruts in her yard and damaged her driveway. She said the movers did not ask nor have permission to be on her property.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said her son noticed that a Stihl chainsaw was missing from their carport. The woman said the chainsaw belonged to her son's boss. The woman also noticed a baby stroller missing from the carport. She said she is unsure who might have stolen the items or exactly when they were stolen.
A County Road 646 Plantersville man said that he wanted a woman removed from his home. The man said that she had two warrants and that he wanted her to go to jail. The woman said that he was just tired of paying for two places to live. The man stated that she had been on meth and got his child taken from them.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said that a wanted person was seen on County Road 395 and that he had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Deputies went to the address given and made contact with the person and confirmed that the person did have a felony warrant. The person was arrested and taken to the Lee County Adult Jail.
A North Gate Circle woman said that a woman arrived at her residence to gather some belongings. She said the woman gathering her belongings is an ex-girlfriend of the home owner. The homeowner told authorities that he would make the appropriate plans to meet the ex-girlfriend and give her back any of her belongings the following day. The homeowner told authorities he would give her some of the belongings while they were on scene but other property would have to be returned later due to the nature of the size of the property. The homeowner said that he did not want the ex-girlfriend on his property. She left after gathering the belongings he left for her on the front porch.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 24.
