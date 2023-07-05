Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Michael Armstrong, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property.
Genniose Octavis Bogan, 24, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Justin D. Brown, 40, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, no license, no seatbelt.
Thomas Lane Burcham, 23, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for attempted felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Jadarian Latrez Clark, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Trisha Davis, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence – other.
Jennifer Gurner, 46, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a controlled substance.
Hailey Lyn McCracken, 25, of Corinth, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, breaking and entering a residence, disorderly conduct, mischief on a police vehicle.
Alicia Nicole Mask, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Joey T. Mask, 56, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Jamie Ray Mills, 49, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Kendall Lamar Oliver, 26, of Vicksburg, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Randy D. Payne, 56, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Dewayne Thornton Penson, 56, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, capias for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine.
Alexis Pinson, 33, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of an automobile, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Javarus Martez Shackelford, 26, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, three counts of sexual battery.
Jeremy T. Warren, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, speeding, no insurance, improper equipment.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Simbrah Drive, Tupelo, man said there were three aggressive dogs in the area. He said he filed a report on the same three dogs about two weeks ago.
A County Road 1057, Tupelo, man said he was out of town, but neighbors called and said they saw an unknown woman at his house messing with his truck. Deputies went to the man’s house and discovered the 2010 Chevy Tahoe was damaged. They told the man to call back when he returned to file a report on the damage.
A Highway 348, Guntown, man said he got a letter in May saying he owned money for a loan he never applied for or received. He filed a report in February about someone using his name and information to apply for insurance.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said she returned home, and her 2011 Chevy Equinox was not there.
A County Road 295, Shannon, man said he was walking on County Road 300 when he was confronted by multiple vicious dogs. He said he was just trying to get past County Road 295 but couldn’t. He asked if deputies could come and give him a ride home. When the deputies said they could not, he said he would just continue walking and call back if he was bitten.
A Patton Lane, Guntown, woman saw a man walking down the road around 10:30 p.m. The suspect turned into a neighbor’s driveway then came back. She said the man appeared to go to a house near the end of the road. She said it might be the elderly man who lives down there, but she couldn’t be sure.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.