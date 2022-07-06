Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Chester Buchanan, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine.
Steven Crocker, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Austin Ellis, 24, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation, disorderly conduct, false ID, resisting arrest.
Randy Floyd, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Mitchell Lindsey, 48, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, violation of probation, switched tag, no insurance, driving with a suspended license.
Jason Miller, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance.
Rayquan Deon Smith, 19, of Lake Village, Arkansas, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony fleeing, disorderly conduct, improper lane change, improper passing, no insurance, no seat belt, reckless driving, speeding.
Joshua Young, 41, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, tampering with evidence, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, littering, no headlights, disorderly conduct, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1439 Mooreville woman saw a man, 55, and a woman, 24, were sitting in an SUV parked in her front yard around 10 a.m. She walked outside and saw a needle in the female’s arm. When she told them to leave her property, the female got out of the vehicle and began hitting her and kicking her. The male then got out and pinned her against the SUV by placing his arm across her neck. When she called 911, the suspects ran off into a nearby pasture.
A Raybern Foods employee said a former employee with the same first name picked up her Rapid Pay Card. She doesn’t know the suspect and did not give her permission to take the card. There have already been two transactions in West Point on her card.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up wanting to get his stuff. She put all his stuff outside three weeks ago when they broke up. He was banging on the door and windows wanting inside to get the window unit air conditioner and light fixtures.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said when she went to get her mail, her neighbor’s three pit bulls tried to attack her. She is scared of getting bitten while walking in her own yard.
A Blue Springs man was riding with a friend when they were pulled over by a deputy on County Road 1498. The friend was arrested and carried to jail. The man then walked back to his friend’s County Road 1349 house. Five people showed up and wanted to know what was going on. When the group realized they couldn’t bond the man out of jail, they started taking vehicles and items from the friend’s house. When the man refused to help them, they began beating on him and chased him away.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman returned from the store and took one load of groceries inside. When she stepped back outside, there was an unknown male in her garage. He said he had been beat up. She told him to leave and he did.
A High Forrest Lane Tupelo man said his younger brother is mad and has been threatening to beat him up. The younger brother is upset because the man and his wife are still friends with the brother’s ex-wife.
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton woman said someone entered her house and stole a portable generator and a window unit air conditioner. Both items came from Rent A Center.
A woman said there was a black Toyota Camry parked outside her mother’s County Road 561 Shannon house. The mother was not home, and no one was supposed to be there. After deputies cleared the house, the woman went inside and said it looked like someone had been sleeping there.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman saw a male walking around her shed at 9 p.m. She said the man is on meth and looking for something to steal.
A County Road 1650 Tupelo man said he parked his 1997 Jeep Wrangler in his drive at the top of the hill. While he was asleep, the Jeep rolled down the hill and hit a tree. The impact damaged the rear bumper, gate, back glass and warped the frame to the point the doors won’t open.
A County Road 31 Tupelo woman said a man showed up and got out of his truck waving a pistol at her and her father. The man was saying something but she couldn’t hear him because his truck was so loud. She said the two men had a previous altercation on the Natchez Trace Parkway.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo man said someone stole a trail camera and a trolling motor from his property. Another trail camera showed a blurry image of a man on the property at 4 a.m.
A Nettleton man said his son was driving his 2000 Chevy 2500 truck but was entering rehab. The man went to get the truck, but a cousin had the keys. The cousin finally brought him the keys, but they were the wrong ones. He is scared the cousin will steal the truck while the son is away at rehab.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man, 60, said his roommate, 36, went to a party and got drunk. Around midnight, the man noticed the light on above the pool and went to check. The roommate was freaking out, saying there were two people in his room who attacked him. He then assaulted the man, breaking his glasses. The man said there was no one else at the house.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said overnight, someone stole his red 2010 Ford F150.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 30.
