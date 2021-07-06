Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Michael Armstrong, 25, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Ivory Barnes, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Karrie Colburn, 43, of Thaxton, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence.
Summer Collins, 23, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, credit card fraud.
Preston Cornell, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, assault of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, public intoxication.
Tabatha Galindo, 47, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Robert Lenior, 38, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tavanake Melancon, 41, no address listed, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lamar Garland Mitchell, 43, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, credit card fraud.
Tyson Pannell, 43, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Cynthia Pharr, 57, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Samuel Phelps, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, disorderly conduct.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A West Garrison Street woman said her daughter, 52, has been stealing money from her bank account. She gave the daughter access to pay the woman’s bills, but not to steal $1,200.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man got a call around 9:30 p.m. that a male in an older Chevy pickup with a loud exhaust was doing donuts in his yard. The suspect left but returned and did more damage to the yard.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man said overnight someone stole a 5-by-12-foot single-axle trailer and a $170 pool float from his house.
A Mitchell Road woman said she heard a loud noise in the parking lot around 1:30 a.m. The next morning, she found damage to the right front of her car. She is not sure if it happened at the apartment or when she was running errands the day before.
A State Park Road man came home and found his 55-inch television was missing. Neither his landlord or his roommate knew anything about it. When he called the company where he financed the TV, they said they repossessed it because he was behind on the payments. They said the door was standing open, but the man insists it was locked. There was no sign of forced entry.
A County Road 2538 Baldwyn woman said someone stole her John Deere lawn mower and a Galaxy 5 cell phone. She thinks her daughter’s boyfriend, who has been living with them, is responsible,
A County Road 295 Shannon man said a male acquaintance stole three blank personal checks and forged them, stealing a total of $355. He filed a similar report earlier against the same suspect for the theft and forging of business checks.
A Caledonia man said he loaned a 20-foot car hauler to a friend. The friend later texted saying the trailer had been stolen from his County Road 1253 Saltillo house. The friend had the name of a possible suspect but did not know where he lived.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said his girlfriend’s daughter “keeps getting in their business.” It causes problems for him as his girlfriend kicks him out of the trailer and he has to live in the shop. He said the women curse at him and tell him to leave. He just wants them to stop threatening him. The reporting deputy noted that the man had been drinking at the time of the report.
A County Road 501 Shannon woman said she found mail going to three different addresses on the side of Experiment Station Road. She turned the mail in to the post office.
A Drive 1343 Mooreville woman said the back glass of her Jeep Wrangler was shattered. She checked the security camera and noticed someone mowing across from her driveway around 6:30 p.m. The video did not show the glass breaking, but there was no one else near the vehicle that afternoon.
A man has told his ex-girlfriend, 33, not to come to his residence. He woke up around 2 a.m. to find her standing over him asking about a number in his phone. He told her it was none of her business. They have been arguing back and forth for more than a week and decided to separate. He got out of the house, but she refused to leave until he called 911.
A Drive 259 Shannon woman got home around 12:30 p.m. and noticed her male relative walking away from her house. When she went inside, she smelled marijuana smoke. She went next door and confronted the man, which led to a verbal argument.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man, 79, said his granddaughter’s husband had been drinking and assaulted him in late June. He said the 30-something suspect hit him in the side of the face, the left hand and chest. The suspect then hit the man with a fan. The man said he spent four days at the hospital recuperating from his injuries.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville said her neighbors two dogs are acting aggressively toward her and have attacked her cat.
A Drive 28 Shannon woman said there was a large white pig in her yard at 11:30 a.m. and it was eating her cat’s food. She went to the owner’s house, but he did nothing about collecting the hog.
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said a friend came over yesterday to hang out with him. While there, the friend took a picture of the man’s debit card. After they went to McDonald’s and Best Buy together the next day, the man discovered $412.63 was missing from his account.,
A County Road 1650 Mooreville woman said a woman started knocking on her front door and wiggling the door knob at 9:30 p.m., so she called 911. The suspect told deputies that her boyfriend’s car broke down near there and she was trying to find a ride.
A County Road 1554 Mooreville man said he heard someone crash into his fence around 10:30 p.m. He looked out and saw sparks coming from under the pickup as it drove out of the pasture and headed north on County Road 1498. He said the impact took out 15 T-posts and 160 feet of barbed wire fencing.
A Tulip Trail Tupelo woman said she and her live-in boyfriend got into an argument. He told her she had to leave. He locked her out and kept the three children they share. When deputies arrived, the boyfriend said she could stay and he would leave for the night.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said someone in a late 1990s Jeep Cherokee has been circling her house around 2 a.m. and it seemed suspicious. She said the SUV has done the same thing almost every night around 11:30 p.m. She doesn’t know the driver and could not get the tag number.
A man said he bought the contents of a storage unit in Memphis, Tennessee. When he started going through the items, he found a bag with a white crystal-like substance he felt might be drugs. He called 911 to get a deputy to come take possession of the bag and dispose of it properly.
A Little Turkey Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at 8:20 a.m. banging on her windows. She said he does stuff like this because he can’t understand that she no longer wants to have a relationship with him. He refused to leave until she called 911.
A Saltillo man said as he was entering the Hebron Methodist Church on County Road 1451 around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, he found three iPhones and four keys. He turned the items over to deputies.
An Amory man said his 18-year-old daughter was at a party at a County Road 1460 Tupelo residence when someone hit her parked car. The suspects, described only as a white couple, then drove off without stopping. The driver’s side headlight cover was cracked on the white Nissan Maxima but still worked.
A Shannon woman said that while she was at a friend’s County Road 373 Palmetto house, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her Apple Air Pods.
A County Road 2320 Saltillo man said someone stole his welding machine from his storage building. He said the last time he used it was about three weeks ago.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.
A County Road 47 Palmetto woman said her 30-year-old grandson asked to borrow her phone and went to her bedroom. After he left, she tried to get on the internet and couldn’t. When she checked, her Verizon Wi-Fi box was missing. She said he has a history of stealing things.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said a male friend visited her about three weeks ago. When he left, he took her laptop computer. She called and confronted him. He said he would bring it back but has not, so far.
A County Road 375 Shannon woman said someone was shooting a gun in her field that she rents out to farmers around 7:30 p.m. She went to check with her dogs and an unknown man stepped out of the wood line near the creak carrying a gun. She told the man he was trespassing, he needed to stop shooting and to leave. The man laughed at her and disappeared into the woods.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man was on his front porch around 10:45 p.m. when a dark colored truck ran off the road and hit his mailbox.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 2.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.