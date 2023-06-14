The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Kameron Anderson, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense.
Debra A. Aron, 69, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of an auto – habitual.
Tyler Harrison Leslie, 34, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine.
Shaun Martin, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Department of Corrections felony warrant.
Willie Aundrae Randle, 36, of Tupelo, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of corrections, violation of probation.
Jacinda Shepherd, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, fraud in acquisition.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 931, Tupelo, woman let her black-and-white Husky out to take care of business last night and the dog never came back. The dog does not have a collar, nor is it microchipped.
A Brisage Lane, Tupelo, man said a German Shepherd mix has been hanging around the neighborhood for a few weeks. The dog has growled at a couple of neighbors.
A Tupelo woman said her 2000 Volkswagen Jetta broke down on Brewer Road Sunday night near the Town Creek bridge. She left the car on the side of the road, planning to return Monday morning to retrieve the car. When she got there, the car was missing. A call to 911 revealed the car had been towed. When she went to the towing company, she learned the car had burned. She needed a report for her insurance company.
A County Road 503, Guntown, man said his county-issued garbage can was either missing or had been stolen.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
