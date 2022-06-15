The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Tiara Myhand, 32, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, child neglect.
Robert Presley, 57, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, cyberstalking.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A contractor returned to a Laney Road Shannon job site and found the back door standing open. Someone had stolen two 9-inch grinders, an angle grinder, four 400-foot extension cords and three 100-foot extension cords.
A County Road 754 Tupelo man said someone used his identity to take out a $4,000 loan through Upstart. He knew nothing about the fraud until the company sent him a dunning letter asking for payment.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman filed a report 10 days ago about her neighbor’s 10 dogs that he cannot care for. She said the landlord has been feeding them out of kindness so they don’t starve.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone entered her unlocked car during the night and rummaged around. Nothing appeared to have been stolen. Her Ring doorbell camera showed two people entering the car around 2:15 a.m.
A man said he had been staying at a friend’s County Road 2204 Saltillo residence for a few days. He let the friend borrow some money to buy tools and parts to fix his car. When he asked the friend for the money back, the friend got mad and started throwing his things out of the house.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 10.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.