Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Clifton Gates, 38, no address given, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, felony fleeing, destruction of city property, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence second offense, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield, no insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, reckless driving.
Derek Kimble, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling.
Richard Moore, 43, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, sexual battery.
Barrick Williams, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, disturbance.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An 83-year-old County Road 1460 Tupelo wanted a couple removed from her house because she believes they are taking advantage of her. She said the man, 37, and woman, 49, have been living with her for several months.
A Missouri man said his mother is in a County Road 811 Tupelo nursing facility. Someone there logged onto her computer, got her bank account information and stole $49,000. The fraudulent transactions started May 6 and ended in June.
An Euclatubba Road Saltillo man said he received a call that there was a warrant for his arrest. A possibly Middle Eastern woman got on the phone, asked about his relationship with a former girlfriend and had the last four digits of his Social Security number. She put him on hold but was disconnected. When he called the number back, it was not a working number.
A Shannon policeman tried to pull over a CF Moto side-by-side that was driving on city streets around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The 38-year-old male driver refused to stop when the officer turned on the blue lights. The suspect led police on a chase around town. The pursuit ended with a collision in the parking lot of the sports bar on Romie Hill Avenue with a collision that left the officer's Ford Explorer inoperable. The driver was charged with felony fleeing and a laundry list of misdemeanor charges.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said two sheds behind his house caught fire. The man and a neighbor have been in a quarrel over the property lines on the back side of the property. He said the neighbor was on the property during the initial part of the fire. He estimated the sheds and contents were worth $15,000.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo woman said her son spotted someone on their property around midnight. When the son shouted at the person, they took off running. They checked the area and found the door leading to the garage was open, but should have been closed. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Harrisburg Landing woman said her three cousins have been sending threatening text messages threatening to both "beat" and "blast" her posterior.
A Rosewood Drive man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car and stole a pistol from the glove box.
A Kenmar Lane woman said her ex-boyfriend has been calling, texting and showing up at her place, even after she has told him to quit contacting her.
A Lakeview Drive woman said her boyfriend got upset over an incident that happened 8 years ago. He broke a television, threw a fish tank outside and knocked over a large grill in the backyard. He threatened to hit her, but never did.
A woman said she set her cell phone on a shelf in the North Gloster Walmart to reach an item. She did not realize she left the phone until she left the store. When she went back, the black iPhone XR was gone.
A man was traveling west on Interstate 22 when something fell of the truck in front of him and hit his 2015 Maserati. It cracked the windshield and shattered the glass sun roof.
Tupelo-Lee Humane Society employees told a woman she needed to put her service dog on a leash while she was inside the animal shelter. The woman refused and "initiated a loud verbal confrontation." She left the shelter before officers arrived.
Police patrolling downtown heard a gunshot just before midnight near the D'Cracked Egg restaurant on Troy Street. A security guard said a man fired a shot into the air, then took off running. A spent 9mm shell casing was recovered at the scene.
A woman said someone entered her possibly unlocked car that was parked outside of Five Below on Kings Crossing. The thief stole a portable speaker, three phone chargers, the car registration and insurance and 65 cents in cash.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.