Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
William Bernard, 32, no address given, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, breaking and entering.
Jonathan Clayton, 39, of Itawamba County, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence.
Bobby Dismuke, 28, of West Point, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Adam Foote, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, breaking and entering.
Jason Horn, 47, of Guntown, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, breaking and entering, auto theft.
Patricia Smitherman, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, drug court violation.
Robert Sykes, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections,. drug court violation.
Kendall Tackitt, 31, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, petty larceny.
Erik Turner, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said overnight, someone stole his 2001 GMC pickup. The truck contained a pole saw, two chain saws, a backpack blower and a backpack sprayer in the bed under a hard cover. There was also a .22-caliber Ruger pistol in the console. The thief unhooked a trailer before taking the truck, which was left unlocked with the keys in it.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said her children went to a neighbor’s house to get their dog. The female neighbor threatened to shoot not only the woman and her kids but the dog as well.
An apartment maintenance man said a Cove Lane woman accused him of cutting off her water and threatened him. She said if he didn’t turn her water back on, she would “bust a cap” in his posterior.
A landlord said someone spray painted the walls of her Tomlinson Street rental house and broke things, leaving glass everywhere.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo woman said she lives with her brother and his girlfriend. The couple got into an argument so the woman got up to leave, saying she didn’t’ want “any part of it.” As she walked out, the 19-year-old girlfriend hit her ion the back of the head with a vase. The suspect said she would get a knife and kill the woman if she called the law.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said someone walked into his unlocked cabin behind his house and stole a pair of binoculars. There were two sets of footprints leading out to the road and heading back to Saltillo.
A County Road 261 Palmetto man said a black male in a white SUV has been driving slowly through the neighborhood. The suspect knocked on the man’s door around 7 p.m., but left before he could answer the door.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said she and her husband have been arguing for three days. While arguing outside in the driveway, she turned and walked away. He punched out the back glass of her Hyundai Tucson. He left the scene before deputies arrived.
A 65-year-old County Road 1310 Mooreville man said he got a call from New York City saying he had won a big prize. To claim it, he needed to send in $10,000. He went tot he bank and withdrew the amount and placed the cash in a Fed Ex package and sent it. A couple of days later, he tried to stop the package, but was told it had already been delivered to an address in the Bronx.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man said his neighbor is outside shooting and his children are scared to go outside. He said they are not shooting at his house or property, but it is disturbing his family.
A County Road 659 Brewer woman said her neighbor was standing in the road around 10:30 Saturday morning pointing a gun at passing cars. She said she has had ongoing problems with the man playing music too loud, letting his dogs in her yard to chase her, and walking down the road with a gun.
A County Road 54 woman said a man has sending her threats by phone. When the deputy offered to take the report by phone, she said she didn’t need to and hung up.
A landlord said a tenant has opened a car body shop in the carport of her Highway 6 Plantersville rental house. She said neighbors are complaining about the noise and smell. She doesn’t want him painting cars in the carport.
A County Road 931 Auburn convenience store employee said as they opened the business Sunday morning, there was a black male who has been banned from the property because of prior shoplifting incidents. When deputies arrived, the suspect left of his own will.
A Pontotoc woman was at her sister’s Hayes Drive house and got into an argument with her 34-year-old nephew. She felt threatened and called 911. He then threatened to beat her up because she called the police.
A County Road 111 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance came onto her property, took parts off her four-wheeler and replaced them with parts from his ATV. She said her four-wheeler doesn’t work properly anymore.
A County Road 1599 Baldwyn man said a white male had been driving a black truck recklessly, nearly hitting signs, mailboxes and other vehicles.
A County Road 331 woman said a 26-year-old female acquaintance was “going crazy and started banging her head on the steering wheel of a truck” around 6 p.m. She told the intoxicated friend she needed to leave. The suspect punched the woman, leaving a knot next to her eye, before leaving.
A County Road 205 man said someone in a yellow Pontiac GTO has been driving recklessly and doing donuts in the road.
A woman said she was driving down County Road 2578 Baldwyn when a wheel came off her car. All of the lug nuts were missing. The tire was found in the woods close by. The deputy helped reattach the wheel and the woman drove away.
A County Road 143 Tupelo woman said her husband took their SUV to a mechanic for repairs. The mechanic refuses to return the 2005 Ford Expedition and has threatened to put a lien on it. She knows where the shop is but does not know the address.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Police responded to North Coley Road and West Jackson Street around 1 a.m. and found a white Buick Lucerne sitting halfway in the air on top of an AT&T telephone box. The car was still in reverse. The intoxicated juvenile male said the power steering went out. He admitted he had “two beers.” A witness said the car was “all over the road” heading north of Coley. It suddenly veered right, ran off the road and hit the phone box at the intersection.
A man walked into the police department and said he lost his wallet when he came to town last week to go to the doctor and run errands. He didn’t notice the wallet was missing until the next day.
A woman said someone entered her car while it was at a South Green Street wrecker lot. She said the car was involved in a wreck in late April. When she went to check on it a month later, a a box of personal documents was missing, along with a $700 pair of prescription glasses.
A Nelle Street man said he has been harassed and stalked by a group of people for about two weeks. He said the suspects keep driving by in one of six vehicles. He said they have not threatened him, but they drive by and mess with his phone. He said he used to hang with the suspects and they hacked his phone to get his personal information. He said he can’t leave the house because they are watching him.
A South Canal Street woman left her car window cracked overnight. Someone entered the vehicle and rummaged through the car and glove box. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A man said while he was at work at a North Gloster business, someone hit his car in the parking lot.
A Hancock Drive man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a $400 Stihl leaf blower.
A North Green Street woman said she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend over him not having a job. He got mad when she wouldn’t let him use her car because he was unemployed. He took a brick and smashed the windshield, the back glass and the roof of her 2004 Ford Mustang. She said there was about $2,000 in damages.
A North Spring Street man heard a loud noise outside around 8:30 a.m. He went outside and discovered someone had hit his parked car, damaging the left front of his 2012 Chrysler 300. A neighbor saw a silver Chevy Impala fleeing the area.
A Nanny Drive man said he sent his daughter’s game console with her when she went to visit her mother. He said the mother sold the girl’s Nintendo Switch Lite. He located the item at Game Stop and needed a police report to get it back.
A North Gloster Walmart employee reported a woman went through the self checkout lien and did not scan all of the items she placed in he bag. The more than $75 in shoplifted items included Febreeze, donuts, blueberries, ribs and pizza rolls.
A guest at the North Gloster Economy Inn noticed $65 missing. He thinks the cleaning staff could be responsible.
A man walked into an Auburn Road convenience store around 8 a.m. trying to buy a single beer. The clerk said by law, she could not sell beer until 10 a.m. So he took the $1.69 Bud Ice and walked out without paying. When police arrived, he was actively drinking the stolen beer. The man admitted he drank three beers before the one the officer saw. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication and shoplifting.
An employee at the Malco Theater found a Ruger .380-caliber magazine in one of the theater rooms. The item was turned over to the Tupelo Police Department.
