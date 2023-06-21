The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Bobby Zeke Ashley, 31, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Charles Donwick Frazier, 22, of Orlando, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Christopher C. Raper, 35, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Karon Chesteen Robison, 57, of Hamilton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
William E. Westmoreland, 43, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, assault on an officer, possession of a Schedule II drug, disorderly conduct, speeding.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Nettleton man witnessed two men in a Ford van throw a puppy out the window near the intersection of County Road 452 and Highway 6, and then drive away. A deputy responded and looked for the 4- to 5-month-old multi-colored puppy, but to no avail.
A man said a light-colored pit bull showed up at a County Road 1029, Tupelo, youth camp. The dog snapped at him, and he is concerned about the safety of the children.
A County Road 2890, Baldwyn, woman said a car pulled into her driveway around 11:45 p.m. An unknown individual knocked on her front door, then made their way around the house, knocking on her windows. The car left, then returned shortly and just sat in the driveway. Eventually, the car drove away.
A Guntown woman was jogging on Highway 348 near County Road 683 around 11 p.m. She was headed east when a westbound car clipped her, hitting her right arm and hip. She had multiple cuts and bruises. She said she did not see the vehicle. She did not want a report or to press charges.
