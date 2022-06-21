Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Christopher Humphreys, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Curtessa Ray, 38, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’ Office, breaking and entering.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo man said over the last week or so, someone hit and damaged his county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville man got an alert from his security system and saw a video of a male suspect trying to get into his shed and later in his carport. He said his brother-in-law confronted the suspect and held him until deputies arrived.
A County Road 239 Shannon woman found an adult female dog and six puppies under the County Road 185 bridge. She was concerned about their health and safety.
A Tupelo woman asked for an escort to her former County Road 506 Shannon residence to pick up personal items. Her former boyfriend has a protection order against her.
A Tupelo woman said she dropped her cell phone at a Tupelo restaurant. When she searched for her phone electronically, alerts showed the phone was at a County Road 115 location. She said a female acquaintance now has her iPhone 13 ProMax.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man worked for his cousin and did not get paid. The cousin came by and accusing the man of stealing tools that he borrowed from his aunt. The cousin then texted the man, saying he was coming to his residence to beat him up and there was nothing the man could do about it.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn store owner was alerted by his security system that someone was inside the store around 8:45 p.m. A deputy found the front door was locked, but a back window had been forced open. The deputy could hear someone inside and saw a white female walk to the window. The 38-year-old woman admitted she climbed through the window but said she had permission. She was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and burglary of a commercial building.
A County Road 401 Shannon man got back from his job driving a truck and could not find his Ruger .38-caliber revolver. He lives alone and normally kept the gun on a table.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.