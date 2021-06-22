Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Michale Bell, 56, of Verona, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, breaking and entering.
Dan Edward Kimble, 59, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Aaron Osborn, 25, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, car jacking, burglary of an auto, misdemeanor domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A man was at work at a plant in the Saltillo industrial park when a white male came up to the shipping window around 11 p.m. The suspect ran and jumped in the man’s truck. The man and a coworker got to the suspect, pulled him out of the truck and held him until deputies arrived. When the man checked, the door handle had been ripped off the truck and his 9mm pistol was missing. The coworker noticed that his car had been rummaged through, but nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 239 Shannon woman said a group of six middle-aged men and women were looking through her windows around 2 a.m. One of them pushed on her door, but did not get inside. She said they had been there earlier in the day just walking around. They were driving a dark four-wheel drive truck.
A County Road 417 Guntown man was asleep on the couch around 1 p.m. when he was shaken awake by a suspect who is not permitted on the property. The man said his doors were locked because of previous incidents with the suspect. On further investigation,the suspect was driving a car that had been stole from a house just down the road.
A man said he is renting a County Road 2346 Guntown trailer. He paid nine months’ rent on March 1. The landlord recently told him he had to leave. When he pointed out he still had five months of rent prepaid, the landlord said he didn’t care.
A Drive 984 Tupelo woman said a Black male stopped in front of her residence, got out of his car and not only pointed a rifle at her and two friends but also threatened to shoot them.
A Drive 61 Shannon woman said her neighbors on County Road 115 have been playing loud music for more than five hours and the “noise in unbearable.”
A Green Tee Road man said he had his personal John Deere tractor outside a plant in the Shannon industrial park. When he came back the next day, the $22,000 tractor was gone. He is going through security camera footage to see if it shows the theft.
A Tupelo woman said she and a male acquaintance were walking near the boat ramp at Elvis Presley Lake when his wife drove up. The two women got into a physical altercation, which the man filmed, then posted the video on Snapchat and Facebook without her permission. She said the wife also posted it on social media.
A Drive 1312 Mooreville woman said her neighbor’s new dog is aggressive toward her dog whenever it goes outside. She said the dog is not aggressive toward people, just her dog.
A Tchula Trail Tupelo woman said the man cutting her grass was acting suspicious, yelling while he was cutting the grass and yelling at the equipment. She asked him to stop so he didn’t disturb the neighbors. The man told deputies he was yelling at his mother, who could not hear over the mower.
A woman said her boyfriend hit her several times in Union County and had bruises on her arms and face. As they were driving east on Highway 348, he threatened to kill her. She jumped out of the truck while it was moving and had several cuts and road rash. She was not sure if she jumped out in Lee County or Union County.
A State Park Road Tupelo man said his neighbor came over appearing to be “drunk and high” and tried to start a fight. The man blocked the neighbor’s swing and knocked the suspect to the ground.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman said her husband has been stealing her Xanax pills and selling them. She is not sure how many he had taken, but said he is giving them to other women in exchange for oral sex.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman went to let her dog out around midnight and noticed the upstairs neighbors arguing. They went back inside and continued their loud altercation, which woke the woman’s son. She said this is a regular thing.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo couple said their downstairs neighbors knocked on the door around 12:30 a.m. making accusations that the couple had been in a fight. Two Black males assaulted the man, hitting him in the mouth with brass knuckles.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Gun Club Road woman said overnight, a car ran off the road, hit the rear privacy fence and a storage building. They continued on, hitting the front privacy fence as well as the neighbor’s fence. The car could not drive out forward, because of a tree, The tracks show the vehicle backed out the way it came in.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.
An officer noticed a Chevy Malibu quickly shift lanes and the front passenger door fly open as it traveled south on North Gloster Street. He stopped the car to check on the occupants. The passenger had an outstanding warrant out of Kentucky and was arrested.
A Houston Street man came home from church and noticed a string trimmer that did not belong to him under his carport. When he checked around, he discovered his tool bag and a socket set were missing from his utility room.
Police responded to a disturbance at Buffalo Wild Wings around 11 p.m. The intoxicated suspect had left with his father before police arrive. The father then flagged down police, saying his son had jumped out of the car. The suspect admitted he was drunk and began threatening to go back to the restaurant and hurt employees. Police gave the man several chances to leave with his father, but he refused. The 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with disturbing a business and public intoxication. Because of his aggressive behavior, he was placed in the restraint chair at the county jail.