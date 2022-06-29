Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
William Catlin Bingham, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Tyjarious Gandy, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Joseph Wilson, 52, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Old Payne Place Saltillo woman reported a white female in a gray hatchback speeding up and down the road and running stop signs.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn man, 64, said he found a young male inside his residence with his daughter. He told the suspect to leave, and the young male ran away. A short time later, a man drove up in a gray Ford Mustang looking to pick up the suspect. The driver started a verbal altercation with the man.
A Plantersville man was at a friend’s County Road 811 Saltillo house when a female, 41, showed up. She asked to borrow his car, he refused and she left walking. The man later heard his car crank up and drove away. He said the ignition switch of the 1999 Toyota Corolla was damaged during a prior theft attempt and the car can be cranked with “any key or a screwdriver.”
A County Road 461 Saltillo woman said someone used her elderly mother’s identity to open a fraudulent bank account with the Idaho Central Credit Union.
An Amory woman said she and her boyfriend got into a physical altercation last night in Amory. She was going to drive him to work in Saltillo this morning but he got in her car and left her standing in the driveway. She went to Omega Motion in Saltillo to get her keys but he left when he saw her.
A Raybern Foods employee said she was on the phone with a prospective employee trying to get then in for an interview. A male employee was in the room talking to a coworker so loud she could barely hear the person on the phone. She snapped her fingers at him to get him to talk softer, but it did no good. She later told him he was being disrespectful. He told her not to talk to him. When she tried to continue the conversation, he grabbed her by the face. She pushed him off of her and security escorted him from the property.
A Highway 6 Plantersville church reported a white man and a Black man in a Ford Ranger in the parking lot around 3 p.m. There was a new washing machine in the bed of the truck and a lawnmower on a trailer behind the truck. The men said they were waiting on someone to bring them gas from Amory. When the church official said he had already called 911, the suspects drove away.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.