Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Xavier Freeman, 22, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, shooting at a transportation vehicle.
Sam Gilmore, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse - endangerment.
Melvin Springer, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, public intoxication.
George Robert Weaver, 48, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, attempt to commit a felony.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Brookside Court Tupelo man said his neighbor has held a party two nights in a row with loud music, keeping him from sleeping. Deputies went to the neighbor's house and found a 19-year-old girl. She said her parents were out of town so she had some friends over. She said they would turn the music down.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said she let a female acquaintance use her truck to follow the ambulance to the hospital at 10:30 p.m. But when the friend left, she drove away in the other direction.
A County Road 1190 Tupelo repair shop said a customer neither wanted to pay the $700 bill to replace an engine nor leave the business. The customer agreed to go get the money. He returned, paid and left with the car without incident.
A Cades Cove Guntown man said two stray dogs attacked a cat on his property. He did not know who owned the cat or the dogs. He placed the injured cat in a pet taxi to prevent it from getting attacked again.
A Highway 371 Tupelo man said a gold Chevy pickup stopped in front of his house around 3:30 p.m. The two men in the truck said they ran out of gas, but they had someone coming to tow them. Some time later, another truck showed up and towed them toward a nearby gas station.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his 27-year-old granddaughter, who lives with him, stole $600 cash from him.
A Tupelo man said someone broke through the gate to his County Road 831 Saltillo property. They used a torch to cut open a trailer and stole two side-by-sides, two dirt bikes and a trolling motor.
A County Road 1533 Nettleton man said he bought a used 32-foot travel trailer two weeks ago. Over the weekend, someone pulled into his driveway, hooked up to the camper and hauled it away. He has no idea who stole the trailer.
A Cove Lane Auburn property manager said a man who was evicted the day before returned. The man told deputies he knew he was not supposed to return, but he needed to take care of a plant he left behind. The deputy explained that if the man returned again, he would be arrested for trespassing.
A deputy stopped a blue Hyundai Sonata on Highway 6 because it did not have a tag. The passenger gave the deputy a fake name. When no record of that name was found, he gave his real name and Social Security number. A radio check quickly revealed three outstanding warrants. The 46-year-old man was arrested on the warrants and a new charge of providing false information.
A County Road 261 Tupelo woman said a man ran off the road and took out a section of her barbed wire fence. She wants him to pay the $600 it will cost to repair the fence.
A man said he and his boss are living in the same County Road 506 Shannon house for work reasons. He said they got into an argument, and the boss punched him in the face. The boss told deputies there was a verbal argument and they brushed shoulders, but nobody hit anybody.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said what appeared to be a Chevy Monte Carlo was speeding down the road and took out his mailbox around 4:30 p.m.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo man said while he was at work, someone stole his white 2006 Volvo car. He did not know who could be responsible.
A County Road 2716 Baldwyn man said he paid a guy $800 upfront of a $2,500 total to put in a pool. In the five weeks since the payment was made, the suspect has done no work and keeps giving the man excuses or will not answer calls.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Gloster Street woman said a female acquaintance scratched her white 2015 Dodge Charger. The suspect left the scene, then returned and did more damage to the car.
Police responded to Highway 45 at the bridge over Hilda Street for a man trying to flag down traffic around 3:20 a.m. Police found a GMC Acadia had struck the right side of the bridge rail. A man was laying near the rear bumper complaining of neck pain. The man was "obviously intoxicated" with slurred speech and glazed eyes. The man said someone else was driving but they ran off.
An Ida Street woman called police at 4 a.m. Her ex-boyfriend moved out last week but returned to get his stuff. While there, he damaged the dry wall and a folding door. While police were present, the man got his belongings and left.
A man said he was at an Ida Street laundromat around 4 p.m. and said hello to an unidentified female. The male with the female took offense and assaulted the man, hitting him repeatedly in the face. The man had a cut on his right cheek and blood in his right eyebrow.
A Crosstown Walgreen's employee said a white couple selected more than $600 worth of items and took them to the checkout. As the prepaid debit card was declined, the woman picked up the sacks and walked out of the store. The man said he would go get another credit card out of the car. The couple then drove off in a red SUV.
A guest at the Red Roof Inn on McCullough Boulevard said someone entered his vehicle overnight and stole a Glock 9mm pistol. He said he must have left the Jeep Grand Cherokee unlocked.
A guest at the Faifield Inn on Tom Watson Drive said someone broke out the rear passenger window of his Ford Fusion overnight and stole a $1,000 set of golf clubs.
A guest at the Faifield Inn on Tom Watson Drive said someone entered his rental car overnight and stole a HP laptop, and four suitcases of clothes. He said the car was locked, but he left the spare key fob in the car, so the driver's door unlocked when touched.
A South Eason McDonald's manager said a man dropped off a female to pick up her check. When the manager explained that they don't issue checks to the staff, the man became irate and threatened to shoot up the restaurant and steal all the money out of the safe. He then told the manager he would find her on the streets.
The CB&S Bank on West Main said someone slashed the back tires on the company's 2014 Ford Taurus over the weekend.
A Goodlett Street woman said they hired a man in November 2020 to build a deck on their house. They then paid him nearly $3,500 to build a fence, but he has never started that project. They asked for a refund so they could get someone to do it quicker. Two months ago, he said he would put a refund check in the mail. They have not received the refund. The man has deleted his Facebook account and changed his phone number.
A Lawndale Drive woman said her ex-boyfriend will not leave her alone. He leaves letters under her windshield wiper both at her residence and when she is at work. He has been told he is not welcome, but he will come to her residence at night and sit in the driveway. She needed a police report to get a protection order.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.