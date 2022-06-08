Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Stephanie Paige House, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a building, burglary of an auto.
Joshua David Nichols, 37, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse.
Daquarian Montret Stinson, 28, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Kevin D. Visentin, 51, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A property manager said two men were living at a Cove Lane Auburn apartment, despite being told to leave several times.
A woman was driving down County Road 931 when her boyfriend came into her lane and hit the left front of her 2015 Honda Accord. She said he drove away after the collision.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo man said his late son was given a quilt that was handmade by his aunt. The family wants the quilt back, so it stays in the family. The son’s widow has the quilt. She said she would return it but has not.
A man was driving down County Road 811 when he saw a man swinging a closed fist at a woman. She was backing up, trying to get away from him. He said she then took off running toward a camper on the property.
A Carolina Road Nettleton woman said she noticed her debit card was missing, May 27. After searching her house and car and not finding it, she went to her bank, where she was informed that there had been four Cash App transactions totaling $175 on the account in the name of a female acquaintance. She said she was at the friend’s house the day before he noticed the card missing.
A Tom Fulla Trail Lake Piomingo woman heard a car pull up outside her house around 1 p.m. She looked out the window and saw someone in a gray Toyota 4Runner trying to turn around. When they could not turn around on the dead end road, they started backing up and ran over a wooden post supporting three mailboxes.
An Okolona woman pulled over on Highway 245 south of Shannon to answer a phone call. She said a brown truck with tinted windows made her feel uncomfortable. She did not know who was in the other vehicle.
A woman said she left her truck at a friend’s County Road 1650 Mooreville residence with permission. When she returned a week later, the truck was gone and the friend would not give her back her belongings. She said the friend sold the truck, but was able to get it back.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 27.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.