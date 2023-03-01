Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Thomas E. Clayton, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Mitchell Road woman said she and her ex-boyfriend were having a conversation at 2 a.m. when he turned hostile and left, slamming the door hard. He then came back in and threw a beer can into the apartment. He threw some of the furnishings around, but broke nothing. He fled before deputies arrived.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said during an altercation, a male acquaintance grabbed her cell phone and ran out the door. He refuses to return her phone, and she has received alerts that he is trying to chance the passwords on her accounts.
A Booneville woman said she purchased a 2002 Coachman camper from a County Road 1069 Tupelo couple. She handed them $3,000 with the understanding the camper would be delivered to a Tishomingo County address later the same day. All she received was a handwritten bill of sale. The camper was never delivered. She later learned the camper had been removed from County Road 1069 and sold to someone else.
A County Road 598 Nettleton woman said someone’s five cows got loose and were on her property at her fence line bothering her cattle. She did not know who owned the cows, but her neighbor did. He called the owner.
A County Road 806 Richmond man said someone took his Ford F-350 work truck, along with two diagnostic engine scanners, a welder and an air compressor. He said the thief rode up on a bicycle and left in the truck.
A Drive 1748 Saltillo man said someone used his identity in December 2020 to fraudulently receive about $4,000 in unemployment benefits. He didn’t learn of the crime until he tried to file his income taxes this year.
A County Road 199 property manager said a woman entered the office demanding her deposit back. The manager explained that the woman would have to go to the main office for a refund. The irate woman said she was not leaving without her money and slammed her hand down on the table. When the manager called 911, the woman left.
A woman said her mother paid a man $1,500 for materials to repair her County Road 41 Palmetto house. The man never came back to work on the house and will not return her calls. She said the man’s wife answers the phone and gives conflicting stories about what is going on.
A County Road 237 Shannon woman said someone has been using her Medicaid card. She got a call from the hospital asking questions about her recent visit, but she has not been there. She feels a female acquaintance is responsible.
A County Road 599 Saltillo woman said her neighbor was at her fence hollering profanities at her and also yelling at people going down the road.
A White Pine Verona woman got a call from Speedy Cash saying she owed money on a loan. She said she never took out a loan and doesn’t know who used her name to get one.
A County Road 373 Shannon woman said a male relative has made multiple threats toward her and her family. He has threatened to shoot her husband.
A woman said she was staying with a female friend in Golden. The friend took her debit card three weeks ago and used it today to steal $80 via the Cash app.
A County Road 1451 Eggville woman said a 36-year-old female was booked into the Lee County Jail using her name and Social Security number. A check revealed the suspect was booked into the jail five times using the woman’s information. She said she is unable to purchase a firearm because of the identity theft.
A County Road 1057 Auburn man said he was dropping off a friend down the road around 8 p.m. As he was turning around in someone's driveway, a man standing in the yard fired a gun. He did not know who the man was or where he was aiming the gun.
A County Road 599 Guntown woman said her son, 39, came to her house and started making a mess. He began yelling at her because she would not let him use her phone. She said he continued to yell and curse at her. He eventually aid he was leaving and said he would not return.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
