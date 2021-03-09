Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Shauntay Chambers, 33, of Booneville, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, felony malicious mischief, possession of burglary tools.
Jennifer Hatch, 48, no address given, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, failure to dim headlights, no tag, possession of a Schedule III drug.
Kelly Homan, 42, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a controlled substance.
Major McKinney, 33, of Rochester, New York, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Maranda McMillen, 25, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing.
Mitchell Ward, 33, of Belden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony fleeing.
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County
Sheriff’s Office
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman found a Crown Royal bag containing plastic bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine. She did not know who it belonged to or how it got on her property. She called 911 and turned it over to deputies.
A 33-year-old County Road 885 Saltillo woman started dating a 43-year-old man in September but they have never lived together. When she said she wanted a weekend to herself, he “blew up” on her, calling or texting more than 100 times. She and her friend are now afraid of him after his reaction.
A Mitchell Road woman called 911 about “subjects smoking weed” in the apartment complex. She said there is always a heavy odor of marijuana coming from one of the units around her apartment. She said that since a recent shooting a couple of months ago, strange people have been hanging around.
A Highway 178 Tupelo man said he and his girlfriend got into an argument. She was upset about losing her car key and started chasing him with a hammer. He left the residence to avoid any further issues.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said her 35-year-old son took her car without permission around 4:30 a.m. She said he drove to Nettleton to get his girlfriend and returned the 2010 Buick Lacrosse about an hour later. She said she wanted to go through justice court and get a warrant for her son’s arrest.
A County Road 1190 Tupelo woman said she got a tax form in the mail showing she received more than $11,500 in unemployment benefits last year. She said she has never filed for unemployment and didn’t know who could be responsible.
A County Road 2296 Saltillo woman said she has been receiving text messages from an unknown south Mississippi number. When she asks who it is, they say she should know. She said she is going through a divorce but is unsure if he has anything to do with this.
A County Road 31 Tupelo woman said she heard someone talking on her front porch around 7 a.m. She said she has to deal with people pulling into her driveway all the time looking for the salvage yard next door. She said she is getting security cameras.
A County Road 1203 Nettleton woman was at her grandmother’s house when her mother’s 38-year-old boyfriend showed up and started an argument and got in her face. When she pushed him away, he started punching her in the face, hitting her several times before she could run away.
A Shannon woman said her car broke down and her landlord took the car to her ex-boyfriend’s County Road 115 house. She said she had the keys but was afraid to pick up the car without police present.
A Louis Street Shannon man got home from work around 6:30 p.m. and found several horses in his yard.
Tupelo Police Department
A guest at a McCullough Boulevard Comfort Inn said overnight, someone entered his work truck and stole two impact drills, five batteries and a toolbox worth a total of $809. They also damaged the instrument panel below the steering wheel.
A North Gloster Quality Inn guest said overnight, someone broke out the passenger window of a work van and stole more than $2,000 worth of tools. The burglar also damaged the driving console and ignition.
A man flagged down an officer and reported that overnight, someone stole a toolbox and assorted tools worth a total of $1,700 from the bed of his truck.
A woman reported that her UPS driver has been acting inappropriate towards her for several months. He has been asking her out and leaving; letters at the house. He has drawn on her packages and even opened packages on multiple occasions. She said he has followed her in the UPS truck while she is exercising it he neighborhood. She said she has contacted his UPS supervisors but he persists in bothering her.
A man said he was dropping off scrap metal at SMC Recycling on Park Lake Drive. He told the crane operator he would unload the items. The crane operator insisted on unloading the metal, damaging the taillight and tailgate of the man’s Chevy 1500. The company does have signs saying they are not responsible for damages to vehicles.
A North Spring Street woman said someone used her name and Social Security Number to file and receive unemployment benefits from March 2020 through February 2021. She said she has been employed at the same place since 2016 and has not filed for any benefits.
A Holly Hills Drive business said a female suspect entered around 1:30 p.m., and cursed at the employees. The suspect went outside, took pictures of the license plates on the employees cars and then left.
A harrison Street business said a white female entered the store and purchased items worth a check for $231. The customer gave a different name and phone number that what was printed on the check. The store owner called the name on the check and that person said the account was closed.
Cooper Tire reported an employee showed up for work intoxicated. The woman admitted drinking. Her eyes were glossy and bloodshot. Her speech was slurred and she was unable to stand without assistance. As officers tried to escort her out, she repeatedly dropped to her knees and rolled on the floor, saying, “If I’m going to jail, I’m going to resist.” She was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and failure to comply.
A Dozier Street woman looked outside around 7:45 p.m. and noticed a U-Haul truck stuck in her yard. The female driver said she was trying to turn around in the woman’s driveway and “slid down the hill in the wet mud.” She damaged the woman’s mailbox in the process. Tupelo Wrecker was called to remove the truck.
An Ione Street man said overnight, someone entered his car and stole his wallet, $450 in cash and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses.
A Quail Creek Cove man said that he tried to get gas at Murphy USA across from the West Main Walmart. Two different pumps gave a strange error codes when he tried to use two different credit cards. The clerk said the pumps were working properly and the second card eventually worked. The following morning, his credit card company alerted him that someone tried to use his credit card account to purchase more than $450 in groceries from Walmart.com.
The Hobby Lobby manager said a man entered the store, took a sewing machine off the shelf and walked out of the store. He returned shortly thereafter and attempted to “return” the machine fora cash refund. The manager confronted the suspect and called police. The man was charged with shoplifting and banned from all Hobby Lobby stores.
A North Park Street woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument Sunday morning around 11 because she wanted him to move out of her apartment. He took her two cell phones and the keys to her car. As he tried to leave in her 2015 black Nissan Altima, she jumped on the hood. He drove out of the parking lot heading north, slinging her to the ground.
A woman said she went into an East Main store to pay for gas and heard a commotion outside. Someone in a dark green Jeep Commander had backed into her car, damaging the right front quarter panel. The suspect drove away without stopping.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.