Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
James Dale Carter, 60, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a commercial building, contempt of court, possession of paraphernalia.
Dustin Hudgens, 32, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Demante R. Trice, 23, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Guntown woman said she was backing out of a County Road 1740, Tupelo, driveway around 12:30 a.m., left the driveway and got stuck the yard. She called 911 and requested deputies call a wrecker to pull her 2019 Dodge Challenger out of the mud.
A Guntown man said his County Road 599, Saltillo, shop was broken into last week. The thief broke the latch on the door and stole a cutting torch, a generator, an impact wrench socket set, a DeWalt miter saw and two chain saws.
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo woman said her brother showed up and asked their mother if his girlfriend could come inside. When the mother said no, he started to insult the mother. Another brother tried to intervene, and the brothers got into a verbal altercation, but it never got physical.
A man said he was driving south on County Road 295 near Shannon around 6:30 p.m. He met a gray and yellow Dodge Charger in the roadway. He honked his horn and the Dodge pulled into a driveway. As the man drove past, there was an unknown man outside the driver’s door of the Dodge. The man yelled out the open passenger window, “What the (expletive), bro?” Moments later, he heard a loud bag and noticed the passenger side mirror of his Hyundai Accent had been shot. He drove home and called 911.
An East Garrison Street woman arrived at home and a pit bull chased her into the house, almost biting her. When the deputy responded, the tan pit bull with a 10-foot chain attached to its collar charged him as he got out of the vehicle. The deputy Tased the dog in order to make it to the woman’s house.
A Holcomb woman said she picked up her ex-husband at a faith-based rehab center in Nettleton. He wanted her to take him to Blue Mountain. When she refused, he got upset. She stopped at the Palmetto Road Dollar General to use the bathroom. When she left the store, she saw him driving away in her car. She was on the phone with him when deputies showed up. She said she would not press charges if he brought the car back. He returned the car while the deputy was on the scene. Both of them drove away in her car.
A County Road 2156, Saltillo, man was outside working when he heard his son, 38, arguing with his mother and screaming as loud as he could. The father went inside and told the son he needed to stop screaming. They went outside and the son threw a helmet at the father. The father grabbed a baseball bat as the son threw another helmet. A second son took the bat from the father. The sons rode away on motorcycles when the father called 911.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said overnight, a vehicle ran off the road and took out about 20 feet of metal and wood fencing. He said the vehicle ran through the fence and kept going. He estimated the damages at $2,500.
A County Road 1836 Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance came to her house looking for her son, who was not there. She told the man he was not allowed on her property and he needed to leave. He became angry and drove around the house leaving multiple ruts in the yard.
A Mountain Leader Trail man said the Lake Piomingo covenants prevent owners from having multiple dogs or breeding them. He said a woman has 18 dogs. The board gave her 14 days to get rid of the dogs. He said the woman and her friends have been stopping in front of his house making threats of physical harm.
A County Road 503, Guntown, man said his four-wheeler was stolen in February 2022, but he didn’t report it at the time because he didn't think it would help. He now needs a report for Honda Financial, who financed the ATV.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.