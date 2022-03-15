Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Oscar Castillo, 18, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
Daniella Joyce Collins, 35, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance,
Ricky Chambers, 61, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, simple assault on a law enforcement officer.
Hannah Clark, 23, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Courtney Terrell Davidson, 41, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement, possession of marijuana.
Rachel Hoyt, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a controlled substance.
Amy McCoy, 40, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, prescription fraud.
Mario Ragin, 38, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated assault, violation of probation.
Robert Simmons, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a controlled substance, failure to signal.
Christopher Thomas, 47, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, false ID.
Alvin Triplett, 72, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance.
Trudy Woodruff, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A woman said she and her granddaughter co-own a County Road 931 Saltillo house. The granddaughter lives there with her boyfriend and their children. She recently broke up with the boyfriend, and he will not return the house key, instead coming over whenever he wants. The deputy said the granddaughter would have to file the report and have the boyfriend legally evicted through justice court.
A Tupelo man took his car to a Highway 6 Plantersville shop four months ago to have a window switch repaired. He was told his car is ready, but the shop will not unlock the gate and let him get his car. He has tried calling the mechanic, but he will not talk to the man.
A County Road 1215 man took his truck to a Highway 6 Plantersville shop two weeks ago to have a flatbed installed. When he went to get his truck, the mechanic said to come back in two hours. When he returned two hours later, the shop door was locked and the mechanic would not talk to him or open the door. The mechanic also refused to answer the man's calls.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 4.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.