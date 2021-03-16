{strong}
Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.:
- Jaquis Brandon, 34, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of morphine.
- Crystal Cooksey, 29, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child endangerment, child neglect.
- Pam Johnson, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse.
- Rajeer Ranjan, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse.
- Shanika Shines, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, check fraud.
- Tyson Brown, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office:
A County Road 115 Shannon man said two male acquaintances showed up after 10:30 p.m. They approached him and assaulted him. One hit him in the head with a wrench. The other hit him with a crowbar. While he was on the ground, one kicked him in the face.
A woman said she was driving down Palmetto Road near Graham Drive when someone in a black BMW passed her “doing approximately 100 mph” in a no passing zone.
A County Road 112 Nettleton man said someone stole his pump action shotgun from the dog box of his truck. The theft happened sometime over the last 10 days.
A Mitchell Road woman said her husband was drunk and causing a disturbance. He was argumentative and would not leave her alone. She wanted him removed from the property. Deputies explained that since they were married, he had every right to be there, and they could not force him to leave.
A County Road 503 Guntown man said a female acquaintance came to his house and started a disturbance. She left and returned. After she left the second time, he noticed his cell phone was missing.
A Guntown man said he went to a friend’s Highway 178 Mooreville residence. While talking about politics, the friend became agitated. The man and the woman were yelling at each other. When he reached down to get his things off the floor, she attacked him. She grabbed his boyfriend’s phone and threw it, causing it to break. So he grabbed her phone and broke it.
A Mallard Street Guntown woman said she saw a white male asleep on the picnic table at the pavilion at Catfish Lane. She was concerned and didn’t want him on the property.
A Whitefield Commerce Street Tupelo business reported that over the weekend, someone stole a MacBook, an iPad, a Lenovo laptop and an external hard drive.
A County Road 397 Guntown woman said her neighbors were opening the door to their trailer and firing a weapon multiple times at 8 a.m. She said they are disturbing the neighborhood.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said his passport was lost or stolen about two weeks ago.
A County Road 821 Guntown man saw his grandson walking down the road. When he returned, the suspect was on the front porch charging his cell phone. He said the grandson is not permitted on his property and has been told on numerous occasions to leave.
An East Garrison Street man tried to wash his vehicle at Carwash USA Express in Tupelo, but his mobile app wouldn’t work. He went into the office and noticed a strange transaction on his account. It showed someone had used the account in October to get a car wash at the company’s Munford, Tennessee, location.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville man said his 40-year-old son is causing trouble at home by not following the rules. He said the son keeps coming into his room while he is sleeping. He wants the son to move out and will begin the eviction process.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said a female acquaintance filled out his unemployment application on her phone in the summer of 2020. He said his check is now being sent to her, and she has defrauded him of $2,500.
A White Oak Lane Guntown woman said her neighbors are shooting guns, and she thinks they are shooting toward her house. She fears they may accidentally shoot her children or her dog.
A woman said she is renting a room from a man in his County Road 1009 house. She said she is paid up on the rent but he keeps harassing her by pouring bleach on her clothes, kicking in her door and locking her out of the house. She said this has been going on for the last two weeks. He told deputies that she stole his grandson’s gaming system and gave it away. He wants her out of his house.
A man said he was driving down County Road 501 when an animal ran out in front of him. He swerved the car and ran off the road to the right, high centering his 2013 Chevrolet Camaro.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department:
A woman said after going through the Shine Time car wash on North Gloster, she noticed the bumper of her 2010 Toyota Camry was damaged.
A Cleveland Street man said his daughter’s baby daddy showed up and punched his mailbox, causing minor damages. He said this is not the first incident with the suspect, and he is not welcome on his property.
Police responded to the 1900 block of Cliff Gookin Boulevard at 9 p.m. for a report of a man smoking a pipe in the road. The 40-year-old had delayed responses to the officer’s questions. A check revealed a used methamphetamine pipe in his pants pocket. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The pipe was photographed for evidence, then destroyed.
A woman said she and her ex-boyfriend rented a room at the Clarion Inn. Around 8 p.m., she loaned him her car to go to Walmart to get a few items. When he had not returned after more than four-and-a-half hours, she called 911.
A Hickory Wood Drive man received a tax from from the IRS. He contacted the state unemployment office and learned someone stole his identity to collect $6,000 in benefits.
A Highland Circle woman said she thought she misplaced a sapphire and diamond ring back in January. She recently started actively looking for it and was unable to locate it. She is not sure if she lost it in the house, lost it outside the house or if someone stole it. She said she rents her house as an Airbnb.
An Eastlake Drive woman got a letter from the state saying she would have to claim the unemployment benefits she received on her taxes. She said she never applied for benefits and never received the $835 the state says she got. She said the first letter form the state went to an Amory address she hasn’t used in 7 years.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.