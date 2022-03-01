Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Renshay Dean, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, two counts of contempt of court, no child restraint.
Tytavion Delonzo Doss, 27, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation.
Sylvester Lewis, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine enhanced by a firearm.
Jason Parks, 46, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense, uttering a forgery.
Jason White, 21, of Shannon, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of marijuana enhanced by a firearm, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Joshua Wilson, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Christopher Yeldell, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of parole.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Palmetto Road store reported around that at 1:30 a.m., a white male in a red Chevy pickup stole 150 gallons of gasoline.
A County Road 1001 Tupelo man spotted someone in his security camera trespassing at 3:45 a.m. A deputy responded to the area and found a man matching the suspect description suffering from hypothermia.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said someone ran over his mailbox, which he found in a field near the road.
A County Road 122 Nettleton man, 58, said he let his 40-year-old girlfriend use his truck to take a friend to the store to pay a bill. The errand should have taken 30 minutes. When they were not back in four hours, he went to the friend's house looking for them. The friend said the girlfriend was headed to the Monroe County Jail to pick up a friend and to go to Texas in the man's 2016 Ford F-150.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman, 36, said she had a buyer for her 2004 Chevy pickup. Her boyfriend, 58, told her she couldn't because the truck was now in his name. He said he forged her name. She was not sure if he was telling the truth or not.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton woman got a text from a female acquaintance wanting all her belongings brought outside. The two got into a verbal altercation and the friend did not get her stuff. The woman said the suspect stole money while helping to pay the power bill.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said a female relative stole her truck keys while she was asleep. The suspect later wrecked the 2001 Chevy Silverado.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman saw a man stumbling down the road at 6 a.m. He was picking up things off the ground and looking into mailboxes.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said his county-issued garbage can was missing.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said a 26-year-old male acquaintance called at 5:30 a.m., then walked into the man's house. He told the friend he was sleeping and thought the friend left. Later, he discovered that the $1,500 cash he had hidden in the house was gone.
A County Road 805 Brewer man said his ex-girlfriend has been constantly calling and texting him for the past month. She has also made fake Facebook pages trying to make contact with him.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Monument Drive man said his ex-girlfriend was circling around his house. She was calling and texting him, saying what she was going to do. She stopped at 10 p.m. and got out of the car. He came out and they argued, from a distance. She tried to spray him with pepper spray. Her uncle showed up, forced her into his vehicle and left. Someone later came by and got her car. Later in the evening, he heard a loud noise outside. The windshield of his vehicle was broken by a brick, the windows were spray painted and there were marbles in his gas tank.
A woman said she got off the interstate at the Belden exit. She looked in her mirror and saw no one coming. When she started over, she was "blindsided" by a dark SUV. The other vehicle stopped briefly, then "sped off like a bullet."
A North Madison Street woman said a male coworker has been harassing her for about a month. She told him not to contact her at work or come to her house. She filed a complaint with the employer and he was told not to come back to work until the matter is cleared up. She said he then showed up at her house around 6:30 p.m. She told him to leave and not come back.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.