Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
• Steven Bishop, 30, of Marietta, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trespassing.
• Devonte Bynum, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Sondra Estes, 44, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, shoplifting, petit larceny, no insurance, driving with a suspended license.
• Aysia Harris, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession a controlled substance, driving under the influence, no seat belt.
• Shirley Hickman Jr., 56, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Vanterra Marks, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence.
• Brandon Potmesil, 27, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, making terroristic threats.
• Gary Spraggins, 47, of Columbus, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony shoplifting
• Cornell Weatherspoon, 58, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
• Brandon Westmoreland, 27, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 455 Shannon woman got into a verbal altercation with a male relative. He was intoxicated and upset. He tried to leave before deputies arrived.
A Fulton woman was westbound on Interstate 22 at Mooreville when her Toyota Camry was sideswiped by a work truck that did not stop. She followed the truck and got the driver’s name and the company’s insurance information.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said during the night, a vehicle left the road, drive through her ditch and hit her tree. The vehicle was not on the scene when deputies arrived.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said a female dumped four dogs on his property overnight. One of the dogs is injured, and he has not been able to contact the woman.
A County Road 984 Verona woman said two pit bulls have been attacking her dog. She said it has happened multiple times.
A County Road 185 Shannon woman said she got into a verbal altercation with a male acquaintance. The man then hit her in the face and pushed her to the ground. While she was down, another man hit her in the right arm with a baseball bat. Medics said she did not have any marks or bruises. The woman was intoxicated.
A Garden Creek Drive Tupelo man said his neighbor has an aggressive pit bull that has snapped at him and his wife and bites at the wheels of his wife’s wheelchair. He said he can’t go outside or let his dog out.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said a male acquaintance has been told he is not allowed on the man’s property. The suspect showed up uninvited and was knocking on the door.
A Mitchell Road woman said her boyfriend came home from work and they got in an argument. She tried to walk away into the bedroom. He followed and continued the argument. She went to lay on the couch but he said she was not going to get any rest that night. She called 911. Deputies responded and arrested the boyfriend, charging him with possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton woman said dogs got into her cow field. The seven dogs were harassing the cows and she had to run them off.
A County Road 659 Tupelo man said a white and black bulldog showed up. They fed it twice and it won’t leave. A deputy responded and the dog bit him twice on the leg. The man’s son got the dog and tied it to a light pole. A second deputy then carried the dog off. The dog’s owner, who lives down the road, showed up later.
A man said while at a County Road 1159 Plantersville residence, he got into an argument with another man, who grabbed him by the throat. The suspect let go of his throat, picked up a piece of firewood and hit him over the head. The man fled the scene because he was scared the suspect would kill him.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman said her neighbor has been abusing dogs. She saw him kick a dog and throw a puppy off the porch. She got one of the puppies and took it to the animal shelter. She hears him screaming and cursing at the dogs all the time.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
