Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Sean Obrian Johnson, 37, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, felony fleeing, disregard of a traffic device, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey officer, failure to use signal, leaving the scene of an accident, no driver's license, no insurance, no seat belt, reckless driving, speeding, unsafe operation.
Jeffrey Scott Kelly, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse.
Ericka McGaha, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias for attempted credit card fraud.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend is harassing/stalking her by driving past her house several times a day. She has already called 911 twice on him and fears what he might do if he stops at the house.
A County Road 890 Tupelo man said he put three gallons of diesel in his tractor last weekend. Today, the fuel gauge needle was below the red line for empty. He thinks his neighbor could be responsible, since he has stolen from him before.
A County Road 1531 Guntown woman said she is having problems with her Rottweiler attacking her puppy. She said the Rottweiler is becoming dominant and aggressive and she can't handle the animal. She was informed that the county doesn't do surrenders and the deputy suggested she contact a rescue group.
A man said he was riding his bicycle down County Road 1551 Mooreville when a black and white Boxer mix ran out and bit him on the calf. The dog's owner was issued citations for dangerous dog and for failure to provide rabies inoculation status. The dog was taken to the animal shelter for a 10-day quarantine and observation.
A Tomlinson Drive woman said there were two cars parked in her driveway around 3 p.m. Monday and a large group of people in the road in front of her house. When she told the people she had called 911, the folks said they were going to Ballard Park in Tupelo to continue.
A Highway 371 Richmond woman said there was a black Toyota Camry in her driveway with no one inside at 7 p.m. She and her husband went out to investigate and noticed a handicap placard with a Mantachie man's name and address on it. A short time later, a white male came out of the neighbor's house, got in the car and slung gravel as he hastily pulled out of her driveway and parked in the neighbor's drive. She told the driver she didn't like him slinging her rocks. He called her a mild expletive while waving his hands. She added that he appeared to have a handgun in his hand at the time.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman returned home to find a back window broken. Someone entered the house and stole a 9mm pistol from the house and a black dog from inside a fenced yard.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man came home and found a male acquaintance he only knows by a nickname in his driveway. The suspect said he had permission to pick up a friend's SUV. After the suspect left, the man noticed he had two four-wheelers missing, as well as two motorcycle frames. One of the frames still had the Kawasaki Ninja engine attached.
A Nettleton man said his 2001 GMC Yukon broke down at a friend's County Road 1349 Mooreville house, so he left it there. He later learned that a man his friend knew only by a nickname took the SUV.
A 27-year-old Dorsey man had been staying at a friend's Hallmark Lane Saltillo house for a few days. A Ford F-250 pulled in the driveway around 3 p.m. When he went outside, several white males jumped him. After he "got beat on" and heard someone say "Let's kill him," he went into a camper where he found his phone and a handgun. He ran into the woods and tried to call for help, but his phone was dead. So he started walking home.
A County Road 1410 Mooreville woman found a chair in front of her kitchen window one morning. She asked her neighbor and he said he hadn't seen anything. When she said she had called 911, the 25-year-old man changed his story and said there were three cops at her house the night before. She thinks her neighbor is the person who trespassed on her property.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 17.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.