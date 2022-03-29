Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Zachary Flanagan, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud.
Leron Mundy, 57, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Mark Scruggs, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, burglary of a commercial building, driving while intoxicated-drugs, improper lane change, no insurance.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 530 Shannon man said there was a group of white males fishing in his lake. He has told them to stop fishing in his lake before but they continue. He said they live at the other end of the lake.
A County Road 375 Shannon woman said several people were trespassing on her land by Chiwappa Creek. She could hear ATVs and folks shooting guns around 5:30 p..m.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said his niece got into an argument with his mother at her house next door. He said the niece kicked in a door. The mother said everything was fine and she didn't need deputies. The niece said she was high and that her uncle had given her the drugs to get high.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman, 34, shares a house with her ex-boyfriend, 42. He came home around 3 a.m. and threw a brick through her bedroom window. When she and her current boyfriend, 36, went outside to confront him, the suspect began running around the house making noises and banging on things. She was awaken around 7:45 a.m. by her current boyfriend banging on the outside of her her bedroom. When she looked out the window, she saw the current boyfriend holding his side as he ran to his car and sped off. (It was later determined that the ex-boyfriend had stabbed the current boyfriend.)
A Saltillo man said over the weekend, someone rode a motorcycle through a house he is building on County Road 1732. He said this is the second time he has found motorcycle tracks in the house.
A home health nurse went to check on a County Road 154 Shannon patient. For the second time, an aggressive dog prevented her from getting out of her car.
A Golden Hills Mooreville woman said an unknown white male knocked on her door at 11:30 a.m. He did not drive to here house but she saw a black Chevy Avalanche driving slowly down the road.
A County Road 811 Saltillo RV park owner said a white man rode up on a bicycle and said he was looking for a place to park his camper. She thought he was acting suspicious, like he was scoping out the place to steal stuff. She said the man lives two houses down.
A County Road 2256 Baldwyn man said he paid a suspect a total of $6,000 in March 2021. Last summer, the suspect put up stakes and string to mark the outline but never returned to do any of the work. The suspect will not answer the phone or the door.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo man said he, his wife and daughter were in the backyard. His neighbors on County Road 1806 often shoot guns in their yard. Today, he heard two shotgun blasts. He said the pellets from the second shot hit his roof and his wife in the hand. He yelled at the neighbor, "You hit us." The neighbors went inside their house and then drove away.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 25
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.