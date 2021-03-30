Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Waedette Falconer, 47, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia.
Donna Kay McGaughy, 60, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement.
Josh Pace, 23, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, attempted felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Victoria Taylor, 36, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, accessory after the fact.
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A man said he was driving down Highway 6 near Drive 750 when one of his rear tires came completely off the vehicle. He managed to get to the side of the road but needed a wrecker to remove the car.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said a stray brown cat showed up at her house a few weeks ago. She is not feeding it, but it will not leave. She said the cat has torn up various items around the yard.
A Mooreville man said someone stole his Springfield .40-caliber pistol from the console of his work van. He was not certain when or where the gun was taken.
A health department employee reported that a County Road 1429 Mooreville man has failed to repair his sewer system and the sewage is running onto a neighbor's property.
An 18-year-old County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said her uncle came to her house and said her car was now his. He then demanded that she take him to the bank. She refused and he started banging on the windows and tried to force his way though the back door. She said he might be high on methamphetamine and was "talking very crazy."
A Mobile Street Saltillo man said overnight, someone entered his vehicle and stole about $5,000 worth of tools.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said he went out of town fro Christmas. When he returned Dec. 31, 2020, he noticed that someone had stolen his metal wheelchair ramps, worth $4,000.
A High Forest Lane Tupelo man said he received a tax form in the mail in mid-February saying he received more than $3,300 in unemployment benefits last year. He said he did not file for unemployment. Someone stole his identity.
A County Road 2878 Baldwyn man came from work and noticed several scratches on the hood of his 1984 Chevy C-10. He thinks his son caused the damage, that will cost about $400 to fix.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman said her 23-year-old grandson is living with her and not contributing tot he household expenses. She called 911 to find out about the legal eviction process.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said one of her son's female friends showed up at her residence and came in like she owned the place. She has told her son and the suspect that she is not welcome at the woman's property/
A County Road 41 man picked up a white male hitchhiker on the Highway 6 bridge over Highway 45. They headed west and got off on Graham Drive when an altercation started in the vehicle. Both men ended up outside the vehicle in a physical altercation,. The man pulled a gun and fired a shot at the suspect, who fled on foot.
A County Road 2346 Saltillo man said a white female in her 30s came to his residence around 12:30 a.m. He told her to wait on his porch so he could get some clothes and his phone. The woman, who was wearing shorts and a tank top, was gone when he came back.
Tupelo Police Department
A Meadows Drive woman said her neighbor's grandchildren and their friend play loud music and drink out by a truck at all hours of the day and night.
A Morning Glory Circle woman said she got a tax form in the mail saying she received $200 from Chase Bank. She said she does not have a Chase account and ddid not give anyone permission to open one using her name.
A Debro Street woman said she got a $4,900 check in the mail and the sender contacted her by email. They said she was being hired as a secret shopper. She needed to cash the check, send them $4,000 worth of money orders and she could keep the other $900, She cashed the check, bought the money orders at Walmart then sent them to a Chicago address. She later got a call from her bank saying the check bounced and her account was now overdrawn.
A North Broadway property owner said a female broke into the residence and locked the door behind her. He said he has had problems with the woman doing the same thing in the past.
A woman said as she was leaving Steele's Dive Saturday night, she noticed her side view mirror was turned in. It wasn't until the light of day the next morning that she noticed the front bumper and left front quarter panel were damaged.
The Shoe Carnival manager said a thin white male used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase some shoes right before closing. He drove way in a brown Ford pickup.
A man said a long time female friend asked him to cosign with her so she could buy a car. He went with her to the Toyota place. They filled out all the paperwork and she bought a blue 2017 Toyota Yaris. When he tried to buy a car a few days later, he was denied because his credit said he just bought a car. The Toyota dealership told him the Yaris was in his name. He said she had possession of the car and had purchased insurance for it. She couldn't get a tag, because the title is in his name, She refused to give him the car, even when he offered to reimburse her whatever she paid down on the car.
A Kincannon Street man flagged down an officer on Hummingbird Lane to say his pistol had been stolen from his pickup. He thinks it was stolen around Nov. 1, 2020.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.