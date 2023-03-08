Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jordi Guilbeau, 24, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Quentez T. Hogan, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Danarius Richardson, 24, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jharrika Rodgers, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Dontavious Lashun Walker, 31, of Prairie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 995, Tupelo, woman said a male acquaintance got mad and threw something at the window air conditioner. He left before deputies arrived, and she decided not to press charges.
An Aberdeen woman said a male acquaintance used her phone to send himself $900 via Cash App. She did not give him permission to use her phone or to transfer her money.
A County Road 1057, Auburn, man heard his neighbors shooting guns. He then heard a bullet fly by his head. He yelled at the neighbors and they quit shooting. He did not know who was shooting, but it came from the neighboring property.
A County Road 325, Tupelo, woman said her mother, 58, came over to her house and got in an argument. She told the mother to get her things and leave. The mother went to the bedroom, got the woman’s puppy and tried to leave. The mother tried to push her way out of the house, but the woman stopped her. The husband then slapped the mother on the left side of her face. The mother walked into the front yard, and the two women got into another argument. The husband held the mother down on the ground until other family members arrived, the scene calmed and deputies arrived. The husband was taken to jail and charged with simple assault. He bonded out about 30 minutes later.
A Gainesville, Georgia, trucking company called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to do a welfare check on a driver, who had a loaded 18-wheeler and a GPS that no longer worked. Deputies went by the driver’s East Garrison Street home, but no one was there.
A County Road 100, Nettleton, woman got home around 7:15 p.m. and found a 10-by-4-foot trailer in her driveway. She did not know who owned it but said it might belong to a man she did not want on her property. That man showed up later and told deputies it was his trailer and he was there to retrieve his four-wheeler.
An Airline Road, Nettleton, man said he went to a County Road 100 address to get his four-wheeler around 9 p.m. He got into an altercation with the resident over the four-wheeler and trailer. He said the resident male hit him in the face with a closed fist, but he did not strike the suspect back. He said he left after the altercation, noting the suspect said he could not have his four-wheeler or trailer back.
A County Road 701, Saltillo, woman, 34, said her 43-year-old boyfriend had been drinking all day. He became angry when he couldn’t find his phone. He accused her of taking his phone and began yelling at her, so she called 911 around 12:30 a.m. He agreed to leave with family members and let things cool down.
A County Road 681, Saltillo, man said someone has filed numerous unfounded complaints to CPS against him and his girlfriend. The couple feel her mother is responsible. They have blocked her number, but the mother continues to call from unknown numbers. He is also concerned that the mother is listed in the baby’s medical records and is trying to get the Social Security numbers of the girlfriend and the baby.
A Nettleton man went to a friend’s County Road 100 house to retrieve his four-wheeler. When he went to the door, the friend came out swinging at him. The suspect picked up an ax and tried to hit him. The man said he grabbed a rake to defend himself. The man managed to get out the gate and called 911. The friend let the man get the four-wheeler while a deputy stood by. The friend said the ATV has been sitting on his property for a month.
A landlord said two men with shirts covering their faces walked up to her County Road 1389, Saltillo, rental house. When the tenant opened the door, the suspects ran away.
A Presley Drive man said a 20-something white male towed his 2011 Chevy Impala to a County Road 814, Plantersville, location in November to swap out the transmission. He has not been able to contact the mechanic to check on the vehicle.
A Tall Oaks Drive, Palmetto, woman said she and a neighbor have had issues over a previous noise complaint. She said the suspect has been harassing her by following her when she leaves home.
A Westwood Circle, Saltillo, woman said that during a recent move, her South African passport was lost or stolen.
A County Road 1303, Guntown, man said a woman came onto his property around 9 p.m. and knocked on the door. She said she had been in his tire swing in the backyard several days prior. She added that her car broke down in front of his house. The man was uncertain how long the 36-year-old suspect has been trespassing on his property.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
