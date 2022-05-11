Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Rodney Dale Brooks, 53, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, breaking and entering of a building.
Randy Roshon Donald, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jacob Hawkins, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, robbery.
Paul Spearman, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, breaking and entering of a building.
Joshua Terry, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Justin Cole Williams, 28, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, breaking and entering of a building.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said her ex-boyfriend stole two rings worth a total of $3,650 from her house.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man said his neighbor’s puppies were coming onto his property and harassing his family and his livestock. One puppy recently chased his 6-year-old son through the yard. Several puppies climbed on top of his chicken tractor trying to get to the birds.
A West Garrison woman said someone tried to break into her house. There were pry marks on the door, which now will not shut properly.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn woman said while she was out of town, her son gave a male acquaintance a ride, but the friend refused to get out of the car at the friend’s house. The son went home and locked the friend outside. The friend walked around and found an unlocked door. The son forced the friend out of the door, which he locked and blocked with a recliner. The friend started beating on the door, demanding to be let inside. He then broke the rear view mirror off of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, slashed a tire on the son’s truck and yanked out some wires on the truck. The friend then broke a window and crawled inside the house, cutting his arm in the process. The woman’s daughter-in-law arrived and got the friend to leave the house and get in her car. She used two phone cords to apply pressure to his arm, which was spurting blood. They drove to the Baldwyn Police Department where officers used a tourniquet until an ambulance could take him the hospital in Booneville.
A County Road 251 man said his son has been trespassing, living on his property. The son has a drug problem, can be violent, and has been causing problems.
A Tupelo man saw a suspect dumping lawnmowers off the County Road 2442 Guntown bridge into the creek. The man owns land on both sides of the road and said this is an ongoing problem.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said someone told his sister that a male suspect stole the catalytic converters off his truck about a month ago.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman spotted a suspicious vehicle on her property. Deputies found three men in a white Jeep. The suspects were in possession of several items stolen from the woman’s vacant house.
A Drive 1243 Baldwyn woman said someone has been coming onto her property and moving her security cameras.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance and his girlfriend have been staying with her. She told the couple to not go into her shop and to not remove anything from the property. She said the man took a $1,200 set of truck wheels from the shop.
A County Road 1303 Guntown woman saw a man sitting in a silver Jeep on the side of the road for and extended period of time. She drove past several times and said the man had “big bags and wires in the vehicle.” She called 911 because she thought he might be up to something.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton man said a male, 23, showed up uninvited and unwanted. The suspect was texting the man’s daughter, who was inside the house. He said they have a restraining order against the suspect, who drove away when confronted.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A West Main Street woman said someone has been using her Hamilton Ryker pay card, taking $125 in two deductions since yesterday.
A South Green Street man found a piece of fabric hanging from his gas tank filler this morning. He said other cars in the parking lot had been tampered with in the same way.
A South Green Street man reported damage to the paint under the gas cap of his truck. Security camera footage shows a white male with a limp setting a piece of fabric on fire around 3 a.m., then sticking the fabric in the man’s gas filler. The suspect fled on a bicycle.
A Robert E. Lee Drive man reported damage to the paint under his gas cap of his Volvo. Police found fabric in the gas cap area.
A Milford Street woman said she told her boyfriend to leave her home. He got mad, jumped her and stole her iPhone12.
A Madison Street man said someone flattened all four tires on his GMC pickup during the night. Security cameras showed a white male puncturing the tires around 6:30 a.m., then riding away on a bicycle.
A South Madison Street apartment complex said a suspect was trespassing. The suspect has been told not to return because he uses profanity toward residents, is loud and disorderly, and he takes up several parking spaces
A Carnation Street woman said a male acquaintance wanted to have sex. When she refused, he slapped her while on the Carnation Street bridge. The hit knocked her glasses off and they fell into the stream.
A woman said someone hit her car parked outside Sam’s Club. The rear hatch door was damaged and the backup camera was hanging by a wire.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.