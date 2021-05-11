Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Chloe Baker, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Chiquita Montgomery, 40., of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. false pretense.
Ketrick Spears, 20, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, aggravated assault.
Octavious Stevens, 27, of Okolona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville woman said she heard around a dozen gun shots around 2:15 p.m. She could not tell a location, but said it sounded close.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said a 28-year-old white male has been trespassing on his property. He said the suspect rides a four-wheeler across his property to fish in his pond, even though he has told him he could not fish there.
A Laney Road Brewer woman called 911 around 5 a.m. on Sunday because her highly intoxicated husband had passed out in their truck in the driveway. His breathing was very labored, and she couldn't get him to wake up. When he did wake up, he became angry that she had called 911 and walked away. While deputies were on the scene, the man walked back, holding a can of beer in his hand.
A Blue Springs man said he ate lunch at Ray Ray's on Highway 348 and left his truck there. When he returned that evening, he noticed someone had hit the truck behind the left rear tire.
A man said he was renting a Highway 348 Blue Springs house when the owner decided to move back. He is in the process of moving and is in a dispute over getting the rest of his property from the old house.
A County Road 2342 Guntown man said his ex-wife's nephew was living in a shop at his residence. He said the 35-year-old suspect came up to the house at 1:30 a.m. to get something to eat and began to get loud. He asked the nephew to keep it down since he had to go to work in the morning. The suspect started an altercation and continued yelling after he walked outside.
A Carr Vista Road woman said a male acquaintance was trespassing on her property again. She saw him on security camera on her back porch charging his phone.
A County Road 2216 Guntown man said he hired a man to do some remodeling work. The handyman was slow, so the man scaled back the project to just two bathrooms. The handyman said he was in a bind and had to go to a wedding, so he needed to get the money up front. The man gave him $3,000 and hasn't seen him since.
A County Road 1682 Saltillo man said his security system alerted him of movement around 1:45 p.m. He checked his phone and saw two white males in a white Toyota Highlander take an impact wrench, floor jack and battery charger from his shed.
A man was cleaning up and trimming trees at a County Road 931 property when he found a teal eye glasses case that contained several new and used syringes. The paraphernalia was turned over to deputies.
A County Road 47 Tupelo man said someone stole two radiators from his shop during the night. When he checked around, he learned the suspects has taken the items to SMC Recycling and got $40 apiece for them.
A County Road 771 Shannon woman said a neighbors two German Shepherds came onto her property and tried to attack her dog. She yelled at the dogs and threw a brick at them to scare them off.
Two Grammer employees got into an altercation at the Laney Road industry. One man poked the other in the forehead with his finger, then knocked his hat off. The second man walked away, picked up his hat and headed into the office. The first man followed him and they started wrestling.
A Highway 366 Baldwyn man said for the last week, his brother has been calling and texting. He has asked him to stop and it is keeping him up at night. He doesn't want to press charges. He just wants his brother to leave him alone.
An Auburn woman said she had to evict a female from a County Road 1349 property about three weeks ago. The suspect retuned and broke out a window after the woman changed the locks.
A County Road 1400 Nettleton man woke up at 3 a.m. by the sound of an unknown couple arguing loudly in his yard. He looked out the window and saw a car stopped in the road in front of his house. When the car started backing up, the male suspect yelled, "Don't leave me, baby." He said they pulled away a short time later but he could still hear then arguing at an intersection down the road.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Green Street man said he was at the South Gloster Waffle House with his girlfriend around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. A female acquaintance walked in, hit the girlfriend in the head, causing her to drop his phone. The suspect picked up the iPhone X and fled. The suspect told the man he could have the phone back if she can fight his girlfriend.
A Rebel Drive man said his dog was in his front yard when it was attacked by two pit bulls. When the man went to rescue his dog, the pit bulls attacked him, biting him on the hand and wrist as he pushed them away.
Employees at Comfort Suites on Carter Cove found a pistol while cleaning a room. The manager said the occupant of that room and another switched rooms during the night. He called both men, but neither admitted the gun was theirs.
A woman said she went with her boyfriend to try to sell a car. She left her purse in the car while the prospective buyer test drove it. She later realized her wallet, containing $245 cash, was missing.
A West Main Walmart supervisor said they were firing an employee for stealing. On four separate occasions, the employee went through the self checkout and did not scan all of the items. She is accused of stealing a total of $72.99 worth of goods. The employee turned in her vest and left.
A Maynard Drive woman said during the evening hours, someone hit her car parked outside her house. The 2011 Lexus ES 350 had damage on the left front corner.
Employees at a North Gloster dentist office found a wallet and turned it over to police.
A Burress Circle woman said someone broke the windshield of her car with a brick around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Around noon Monday, a black Nissan Altima stopped beside her car. An individual got out and broke the back window of the car with a baseball bat, then drove off. She said she drives the car, but it is registered under her sister's name.
A McCullough Boulevard woman saw an ad online about giving money to people affected by COVID. She contacted the person in the ad and donated $500 of her college money. Since then, she has not heard back from them on how her money was used or who it went to. She feels she was scammed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.