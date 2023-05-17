Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Chadwick D. Mason, 36, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense.
Lauren Ray, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, domestic violence, driving with a suspended license, contempt of court, embezzlement.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1829, Saltillo, man got a call that his house was being burgled. Deputies responded and found the man’s ex-wife. He said they were divorced, but she had been staying there off and on for six months. He had told her she could retrieve her belongings if he was there.
A County Road 1333, Nettleton, woman said someone broke out the passenger window of a work van during the night and rummaged around. Nothing was stolen.
A County Road 712, Plantersville, man saw tracks/footprints on his property and followed them. He found an unknown man in a shed. He poked the suspect with a sling blade to get his attention. When the suspect spun around, he cut his arm on the blade. The men walked outside the shed to wait for law enforcement to arrive. When the man went to the road to flag down the deputy, the suspect fled the scene. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.
A Rosebud Lane, Guntown, man said over the weekend, three or four males on four-wheelers drove through the area, “messing up the ditch” and doing donuts in the road. He said the activity messed up the drain in his ditch.
A Cedar Lane, Tupelo, woman said she told her renter that his lease was ending months ago, but the tenant has been slow to get his belongings out. She was advised to go through justice court and have the man evicted.
A County Road 325, Palmetto, woman said a male neighbor came over and started a verbal altercation over his dogs and her dogs. He pulled out a gun and struck her in the side of the face. He then began pointing the weapon at her son and her brother. She refused medical attention.
A County Road 506, Shannon, woman said she lives with her parents at their house. She said a 54-year-old male has been told multiple times not to be on their property. The suspect showed up and began yelling at her father. She had to call the law on the suspect last week as well.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.