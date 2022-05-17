Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Michael Brock, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Edward Ray Shelton, 60, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, driving under the influence fourth offense.
Derek Stokes, 49, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Tomlinson Drive woman was laying on the couch at 6 p.m. when a male acquaintance using a screwdriver “popped the front door open.” He walked in uninvited and started yelling and cursing at her. Once he realized she was recording him, he left.
A Presley Drive woman was outside checking her plants and her car engine when a female acquaintance walked up and began yelling and cursing at her. She said the suspect did not live in the area but was visiting a relative across the street.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman gave a man $2,500 as a down payment for a County Road 833 Guntown mobile home. The man refused to cut any trees or brush around it so she could get a better look until after he was paid. When she had others come look at the structure, they found a hole in the roof and said the deteriorated trailer would collapse if she tried to move it. She asked for her money back but he said it was non-refundable. There was no contract or signed paperwork. The man later offered to refund her $1,200.
A Highway 363 Guntown man said he got two letters from FMS Inc. trying to collect a debt for Walmart. He said he never made the purchases.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo man got home around 1:30 p.m. and found a strange white Nissan Altima parked on his property. There was no one around the car, but he thought he heard someone running east into the woods.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said the tag from his 1998 Peterbilt was stolen or missing.
A landlord evicted a couple April 25 from his County Road 681 rental property. On May 16, he discovered the doorknobs were missing from the front and back doors. The outside air conditioning unit was damaged and the mailbox was missing.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend entered her residence without permission around 3:20 p.m. She has not had any contact with him in a while and told him to leave several times. When he learned deputies were on the way, he decided to leave.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said “a big poodle” came onto his property and began fighting his dog. He tried to break them up and got bit by the poodle.
A Long Street Guntown man let a female acquaintance stay with him because her ex-boyfriend had been abusing her. Sometime during the day, someone kicked in his front door, damaging the door frame. He said the woman was gone, and he found nothing else damaged or missing.
A MTD employee said someone broke into his car in the plant parking lot during the night shift. When he went to the car on break, he found the passenger window broken and $4,000 cash was stolen from the center console.
A Martinrea employee said someone broke out the windows of her car in the parking lot of the Verona factory during the night shift. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A West Main Street woman said her door bell rang around 1:50 a.m. She looked outside and saw the trunk of her car was open and a woman holding a pink bag. When she did not answer the door, the suspect placed the bag in the grass and left on a bicycle. Police stopped the cyclist in the area. She said she saw a man going through the trunk of a silver Hyundai and removing the pink bag. When he saw the cyclist, he left the bag. She said the bag contained a lamp, and she tried to return it to the occupant of the house, but no one answered the door.
An Eason Boulevard convenience store said a man was walking around the store taking food off the shelf and concealing it in a bag. He was eating candy and hiding the wrappers around the store. He went into the bathroom and came out without the bag. Police found the bag with more than $27 in unpaid merchandise inside. The suspect was charged with shoplifting.
Because of recent burglaries in the area, police stopped a man walking on South Spring Street at Elliott around 12:15 a.m. He let police search his backpack. Inside were 10 credit cards in at least five different names, none of which were the suspect’s. The cards had not been reported stolen. The cards were seized and placed in an evidence bag at the police station.
A man said while his wife was working at JCPenney at The Mall at Barnes Crossing, someone backed into the rear of their vehicle. The wreck caused about $2,500 to the rear bumper.
A Beasley Drive woman said her boyfriend took her debit card and used it at a convenience store and then at an ATM to steal more than $100.
A Tupelo woman said her soon-to-be-ex-husband has been following her around town, despite a no-contact order.
A woman said she parked her Chevy Suburban outside of Enterprise Car Rental. When she returned three days later, there was a hole drilled in the gas tank.
A West Franklin Street hair care business owner said one of her associates wanted to remove her items from the shop. The woman said the associate would have to pay her booth rental fee first. She said the associate refused and took to social media to slander her business.
A woman said she texted her boss saying she was leaving the West Franklin Street business and was coming to collect her belongings. The boss said she needed to pay the booth rental for the month. She asked if she could pay $100 to finish out her week, but was denied. She said she posted about the incident on Facebook and is ready to go to court.
A McNeece Street man said five juveniles, ages 10-12, were disturbing property – kicking over garbage cans and pulling mail out of mailboxes. He did not know where the kids lived.
A woman said she was sitting at a picnic bench outside the Salvation Army on Carnation Street when a male acquaintance approached her and began to encroach on her personal space. When she told him to get away from her, he slapped her in the face and walked away. Police said she did not have any visible injuries and declined medical attention.
A Bickerstaff Street man said someone sprayed black paint on his 2012 Dodge Challenger during the night and threw a brick into the rear window.
