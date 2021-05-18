Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Alex Doss, 40, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Julio Flores, 30, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, aggravated assault.
Jajay Floyd, 27, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Chasity Nichols, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, embezzlement of a controlled substance.
Cheyenne Pickering, 23, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 417 Guntown woman heard the sound of someone trying to open the front door after 2 a.m. She then heard someone at a side window. Deputies arrived but found no signs of anyone trying to break into the house.
A County Road 661 Guntown woman broke up with her boyfriend. When she went to gather her belongings, the former boyfriend had changes the locks and would not answer the door.
A County Road 1465 woman said she and her boyfriend were dissolving their relationship and got into an argument over who owned different things. A deputy told them it was a civil issue they needed to work out themselves.
A County Road 301 Shannon man said someone stole three generators, two pressure washers, a push mower and some scrap metal. He said the items were sitting outside because his storage building burned. He said the purloined items were worth more than $1,750.
A Tupelo man said someone stole the antique tag off his pickup he had parked on County Road 183,
A County Road 1900 Saltillo man said he and his now ex-girlfriend have lived together for about 9 years. The got into an argument that escalated. She tried to push him off the porch, then tried to hit him in the chest. He said she also tried to spray him with perfume. Neither wanted to press charges. She left the house to let things cool down.
A Mitchell Road woman said two unknown black males were knocking on her door around 5 p.m. and then tried to force open the door.
A County Road 1350 Tupelo man returned home to find someone had stolen $160 cash and several tubs of items fora yard sale. When he checked, he had left the back door unlocked.
A County Road 1279 Tupelo man said his brother-in-law and his girlfriend have pitched a tent on his property. He said he has already had the suspect evicted from the property but he returned and refuses to leave.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo man said he received a threatening voice mail from his ex-girlfriend. She said if she caught him in Corinth she would kill him.
A County Road 154 Shannon man heard a crash around 10 p.m. A little later, an unknown black female came to the door and said she had a flat. The next morning, he realized the 2005 Ford Mustang ran through the ditch, ran over his metal wagon and was still sitting sideways in his driveway.
A Saltillo business on Jamie Whitten Boulevard said over the weekend, someone stole the catalytic converters from three company vehicles. They will review the company security cameras to see if it shows the thieves.
A County Road 1279 Tupelo woman said her brother and his girlfriend have pitched a tent on her property and are trying to stay without permission. He has done this before and she had him legally evicted.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman was home with her child and heard something going on outside. She looked out and saw a man loading one of her bikes in a car. When they started to leave, she went outside and started shooting video. When the suspects spotted her, they sped away. She was able to get the tag number from the video. Deputies found the suspects at the address associated with the tag. The suspect gave the bike to the deputies.
A Kids Cove Mooreville woman said a neighbor's pit bull attacked and killed her chihuahua.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said her dogs started barking around 3:30 a.m. She looked out and saw a white female with dark hair looking through the screen door. When she approached the door, the suspect walked off the porch.
An Aberdeen man said while he was at work at MTD, his ex-girlfriend vandalized his car. There was spray paint all over the 2006 Honda Accord. All the tires were slashed. The windshield was broken and the hood dented. He said the title and insurance card were stolen as well.
Tupelo Police Department
A McCullough Boulevard woman said her car was parked outside her apartment. The next morning, there were three scuff marks on the right front of her car.
A patrolman spotted a white pickup at Crosstown waiting to turn after midnight with the railroad crossing lights started flashing, signaling a train was coming. The truck drove through the intersection and the officer pulled him over about a block away. The driver didn't have a license but he did have an outstanding warrant from Lee County. He was arrested and carried to jail.
An officer saw a car driving the wrong way on East Main Street at 4 a.m. and made a traffic stop. The car was damaged and the air bag had deployed. The driver did not know what had happened. The 19-year-old man admitted he had been drinking and the portable breath tester showed a blood alcohol content of 0.249 percent, He was charged with driving under the influence.
A Deer park Road woman was tired of her neighbor revving the engine of his car and making lots of noise. When she confronted him, she said he started threatening her.
A Lynn Circle man said while playing golf, he saw his ex-girlfriend and a friend leave the golf course. When he returned home after the match, his 2016 Jeep Cherokee had been keyed.
A woman said she went to Sanctuary Hospice House to visit her mother. When she returned home, she realized she had lost her $7,500 necklace. She returned to the house to look for the jewelry but was unable to find it.
A South Foster Drive resident reported hearing shots after midnight. A search of the area revealed no shell casings or witnesses.
A South Canal Street woman went to her car around 1 a.m. and noticed her purse had been moved. Someone stole $180 in cash and a set of wireless AirPods.
A woman went to check on her former Hampton Avenue home around 7 a.m. and found the front door open. Close tot eh front door, she found one red Adidas shoe, business cards and a man's ID. Inside, she found the other Adidas shoe near the kitchen and the house had been ransacked. In the backyard, she found a wallet by the shed. The wallet contained credit cards with the same man's name, as well as $2.
An Eisenhower Drive man said he was letting a woman stay with him until she could get off drugs and back on her feet. He said he had not seen her for two days and was concerned. Her last known address is "where her current husband lives."
A Hampton Avenue couple were about to leave around 9:45 a.m. when they noticed several items in their garage had been moved. Nothing appeared to be stolen but the intruder had left a wooden board.
A South Eason Boulevard convenience store manager said a man entered the store around 6 a.m. and placed three counterfeit $100 bills on the counter. The manager said he couldn't use them. The suspect walked out, leaving the bills on the counter.
A Nanney Drive woman was asleep on the couch Sunday afternoon around 4 when she heard someone inside the house. She looked up and saw a male acquaintance standing at the foot of the couch talking to himself. The suspect said her was dropping off some xBox games for her husband and left. The following morning, she noticed someone had stolen 60 Xanax pills from her nightstand. She said the suspect was the only other person in the house around the time of the theft.
A woman said she was in the drive-thru at the South Eason Boulevard Burger King when her car was hit from behind, causing minimal damage. The male driver got out to check on her. When he heard she was calling 911, he quickly left the scene.
A woman said she was at Applebee's when her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend and another female spotted them. The female suspect began yelling and screaming at her, then started pushing her. One of the females grabbed a bat and tried to hit her before the fight was broken up.
