Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Tymere Torell Smith, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, disobeying a police officer.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Prairie man said he was traveling down County Road 600 to drop off his girlfriend’s child when the child’s father tried to make him wreck. He said the suspect carelessly passed several vehicles to get in front of him, then started brake-checking him. When that didn’t work, the suspect began swerving his car sideways.
A Saltillo man was driving down Lee Street in Verona around 7:30 p.m. and tossed his Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol out the window. He was unable to find it.
A County Road 1533 Nettleton woman said someone dropped off a stray dog and some puppies in front of her house.
A County Road 325 Tupelo man returned home from the weekend and discovered someone had kicked in the back door. The door had a dent and a footprint on it. The jamb was damaged. Nothing appeared to be missing.
An MTD employee said they have had a problem with someone stealing DeWalt batteries for cordless tools. Security cameras showed a white male on a bicycle coming through a hole in a fence.
A South Garrison Street woman said she was scammed on Facebook. Someone who appeared to be a friend prompted her to follow a link. She was told to send information to see if she qualified for government assistance. After she was “approved” for assistance, she was told to go to certain ATMs that can do transactions in Bitcoin. She sent them $410 on Friday and another $800 on Saturday. She filed a crime report on Monday.
A County Road 2320 Guntown woman said a male acquaintance let her use his tablet. He demanded to have his tablet back and refused to give her a chance to sign out of all of her accounts before she returned the device. She wanted to document the incident in case something happened to her accounts.
A County Road 270 Nettleton man said the neighbor across the road has three or four dogs that wander over and act aggressive toward his dog. He texted the neighbor to keep his dogs off the man’s property. The neighbor walked outside and started yelling across the road, threatening to shoot the man if he came out to the road.
A Haze Drive Verona woman said a man sent one of his friend’s into her house at 1 a.m. to get a cigarette. He woke her up in the process, causing a disturbance.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 19.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.