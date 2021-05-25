Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Kendal Atkinson, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child exploitation.
Charles Brown Jr., 30, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Derrean Gordon, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Joseph Wilson, 51, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Bluegill Lane Guntown woman said she was in bed around 6:30 a.m. Monday when she was disturbed by her 49-year-old husband, who had been “up all night drinking.”
A Plantersville woman said a white male showed up at a County Road 1015 property she rents to a female. She told the man he was trespassing and needed to leave. He told her she would have to give him a 30-day notice. When she called 911, he left.
A County Road 255 Shannon woman said while driving the backroads, she was forced to swerve to avoid a dog or a deer. She dodged the animal but hit a tree. She then drove back home before calling 911.
An Acadian Circle Tupelo man said his accountant alerted him about a possible identity theft involving fraudulent unemployment claims. The man called the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and learned a payment in his name was about to be issued to someone. The agency stopped the payment.
A County Road 1970 Saltillo man placed an order online with Sam’s Club. He received notification from Fed Ex that the package had been delivered. When he got home, the package was not there. The security camera did not show it being delivered.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said a male suspect got into a fight with her husband yesterday. Since then, the suspect has been sending threatening text messages to her husband.
A County Road 1200 Tupelo man said a bullet went through the wall of his guest house. He was not sure when or how it happened, but wanted to report the incident to authorities.
A Shannon man said he sold a four-wheeler to a man on May 14. They had agreed to a price of $500. The buyer only had $440 on him but promised to pay the other $60. Two weeks later, the buyer has not come up with the other money.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman gave a male acquaintance a check for $100 because he needed to buy food for his baby. She said the suspect also took a picture of her debit card and used to information on the Cash App to steal more than $1,000 from her bank account.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his 44-year-old son left for work Monday morning in the man’s truck. The son’s boss called the man and said the son never showed up for work. By 6 p.m., the man had not seen either the truck or the son. He said the son has a drug problem and her thought the son was “acting funny” Sunday night.
A 52-year-old man went with his wife to her ex-husband’s house to get the rest of her property. The 73-year-old ex told the man he had to get off his property or he would shoot him. The man remained on the property while the wife got her stuff. He said the ex left, returned with a gun and threatened to use it.
A Drive 1920 man said there was a white male fishing in his lake without permission. When he confronted him, the suspect started yelling at the man, but then left on foot.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 21.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.