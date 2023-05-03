Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Elijah Dylan Bishop, 28, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug, false information, improper equipment, no insurance.
Nicholas McDonald, 36, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant, driving under the influence, no insurance, simple assault.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1599, Baldwyn, woman said a stray dog showed up on her property, and she wanted it removed. The deputy explained there is no stray dog ordinance in the county. She could take the dog to the humane society, but there was no guarantee they would accept it.
A County Road 1503, Baldwyn, man said he borrowed a 16-foot trailer from his wife’s uncle. It was parked next to the house when someone stole it.
A Highway 371, Mooreville, man said he was concerned about the dogs next door. There has been no power at the residence for two weeks. The neighbors have been staying there sporadically. An air conditioner was pushed out of a window, and the dogs are going in and out of the house through the opening. He said there are around five adult dogs and 19 puppies on the property.
A New Albany man said a male and female broke into his late grandmother’s County Road 2296, Saltillo, home. The house had been burglarized several times, so they installed two cellular game cameras. Someone broke the glass out of the door and stole the cameras.
A County Road 2790, Guntown, woman noticed her debit card was missing when she went to lunch. The card was used at a gas station. When she viewed the store security video, she recognized the suspect as a female acquaintance.
A County Road 1463, Nettleton, man said previously reported that his daughter’s car was stolen. He was told a female subject was responsible. He drove by her house and saw the vehicle. He left and when he came back, it was gone. When he talked to the woman, she said a man has the car now.
A Seminole, Florida, man let a male acquaintance borrow two trailers — a 7-ton dump trailer and a 5-by-8-foot tilt trailer — in November 2022 for use at a County Road 960, Tupelo, property. The friend never returned the trailers and always had an excuse when the man called. When the suspect called over the weekend, he said he returned the trailers, but the man said they are still not on his property.
A County Road 100, Nettleton, man was riding his dirt bike on his property. When he got off to check the motorcycle, a neighbor’s dog ran up and bit him on the right side of his back. He watched a female take the dog and put it in a pen. The woman told police the man was riding close to her property and would stop, then take off fast. She said she was unable to stop the dog as it jumped two fences and chased after the man. She was cited for the dangerous dog ordinance and failure to provide rabies records for the dog.
A County Road 1451, Mooreville, man said he was asleep with his 6-year-old son when his wife burst in the room after midnight yelling. When she left the room, he locked the door. She returned, forced open the door and began throwing things. He went outside and called 911.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
