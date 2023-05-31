Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Polly Burnette, 28, of Guntown, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Ashlynn Henry, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
Tonya V. Ward, 45, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 159, Belden, man said his neighbor put three piglets in a lot by the highway and he is concerned that a coyote might kill them.
A Sweet Water Lane, Saltillo, man said he was working in North Carolina. After returning home, he could not find his Beretta pistol. He was not sure when it went missing or if he left it at the Airbnb where he was staying.
A South Green Street woman said while she was inside a Palmetto Road convenience store, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her wallet, which contained her debit card, a Direct Express SSI card and $100 in cash. Her debit card was later used to purchase $65 worth of gas from another Palmetto Road store.
A Doordash driver’s car ran out of gas on County Road 1282 while delivering food to a Mooreville residence. Deputies helped push the car out of the roadway until the driver could return with gas.
A County Road 1451, Saltillo, man tried to call his daughter to pass on information about her mother. The daughter’s boyfriend threatened the man, saying he was coming to the man’s house to fight him and began cursing at the man.
A Drive 2434, Saltillo, man said someone in a white Cadillac has been driving around the area, stopping at several properties and “being suspicious.” He asked for additional patrols in the area.
A Highway 371, Mooreville, woman said her brother noticed someone outside her daughter’s house. No one was supposed to be at the house, which is under construction. She walked over and discovered an air compressor, three nail gun and a toolbox were missing.
A 34-year-old woman said she got into an argument with a male acquaintance and was dropped off behind the Mooreville Dollar General after 10 p.m. She said the man does drugs, and she is scared of him. She just wanted to get back to her sober living home.
A County Road 1581, Mooreville, man said a woman, 34, came to his house around 11:30 p.m. He said she was not making any sense and was trying to get into his house. A deputy who took a report on the woman an hour earlier arrived and arrested the woman for trespassing.
A County Road 931, Auburn, woman said her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence at 2 a.m. When she went outside, she found that he had pulled 25 flowering plants out of the ground and had strewn the garbage all over the ground. She said it is an ongoing issue with the suspect.
A Little Turkey Trail, Lake Piomingo, man said he met a woman on Facebook. Over the last month, he has sent her $30 for gas and $15 for snacks. He recently received a message threatening to kill him and the woman, who he has never met in person. The deputy explained it was a scam and advised the man to not send any more money.
A man said he owns a County Road 1389, Saltillo, property and is in the process of removing old house trailers that were abandoned on the land. He drove by to check on the progress and saw a vehicle parked at the back of the property. He wanted a deputy to drive by and check on it.
A County Road 1463, Nettleton, man said someone put a load of shingles on a neighbor’s property that he watches. He said no one was supposed to be on the land.
A County Road 1970, Guntown, woman said her dogs were barking around 10:30 p.m. She looked outside and saw a white male with a flashlight messing with a vehicle in the driveway she shares with her neighbor. When the man realized she was watching, he left walking through the woods on a path.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
