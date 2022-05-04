Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jordan Campbell, 20, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Matthew R. Gray, 21, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault.
William Bruce Kohliem, 32, of Guntown, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Casey McMinn, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Robert Earl Rucker, 51, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting.
Jennifer Rene Sims, 32, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Heather Wade, 46, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man said someone ran over and damaged his county-issued garbage can.
A State Park Road man was headed home around 2 p.m. when a silver Dodge SUV approached from behind at a high rate of speed and passed him in a no passing zone. He followed the SUV onto County Road 1019 and pulled up beside them to ask the driver what their problem was. He said a white female with red hair and several nose rings pointed a black handgun at him and threatened to shoot him. He continued to follow the vehicle to a residence, where the woman got out of her car and began to yell and curse at the man. He left and called 911.
A Major Circle Saltillo woman said someone used her husband’s identity to file a fraudulent unemployment claim in 2020. She needed a police report for the state.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman said sometime over the past week, a male acquaintance entered her house and stole a single shot Rossi shotgun. When she checked, she was also missing a 20 gauge shotgun, a .22-caliber revolver and a 32-inch television. She said the friend texted her, admitting he took the Rossi and would return it. He told her there was no need to “get the law involved.”
A County Road 441 Guntown man said there was a female walking up the road knocking on doors around 9 p.m. He felt it was suspicious and wanted her checked out. Deputies found the woman down the road knocking on a neighbor’s door. She said she walked away from her house in Union County but was scared to walk back home in the dark. Deputies gave her a ride back home.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man, 63, said he was asleep around 11:30 p.m. when his brother, 64, started hitting him in the head with a wooden tool handle. He grabbed the weapon and pulled a bookcase between him and the brother. When the man grabbed a pick ax, the attacking brother ran to the back of the house and the man left. The man said his brother never said anything during the attack, but “looked angry with a contorted face.”
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 27.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.