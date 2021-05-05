Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Mariah Baskin, 22, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of ecstasy, possession of crack cocaine.
Caitlyn Byers, 28, no address given, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, simple assault on a police officer, domestic violence.
Sandy Foster, 54, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, careless driving, causing a disturbance.
Tracy Meadow, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a controlled substance.
Willie Montgomery, 32, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of marijuana.
Davian Price, 18, no address given, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, statutory rape.
Henry Sherrod, 36, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of burglary and larceny of a vehicle.
Terry Smith, 37, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Dustin Starling, 22, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
An Old Payne Place Saltillo man said someone entered his unlocked truck overnight and stole his Kimber 1911 model .45 ACP pistol, along with a leather change purse.
An Old Payne Place Saltillo woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her purse that contained $120 cash and the key fob to her car.
A County Road 1 Sherman man said his neighbor has been harassing and threatening him. The dispute started after the man placed a string along the property line prior to building a fence. They have threatened to shoot his dogs and chickens. The two female neighbors then trespassed on his property and cut the string
A Guntown man said he had a Dodge pickup sitting up on blocks at his father’s County Road 811 Saltillo house. About a week later, it turned up missing.
A County Road 599 Guntown woman said a 46-year-old male relative that also lives there got drunk and wanted her or her husband to carry him to the store. When they refused, he got very angry and got in their faces.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman found three miniature donkeys for sale on Facebook. She agreed to send a Gulfport man a $400 deposit. They were supposed to meet in Meridian, where she would pay the remaining $480 plus $70 for his gas. After the initial $400 transfer, the seller has not responded to her calls or messages and has no longer been active on Facebook.
A Lily Jean Drive Tupelo man said he loaned his ex-girlfriend $80 in February, $20 last week and $40 this week. He has asked her to pay him back multiple times but she refuses.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville woman said an unknown white male walked behind the vacant house of her late mother-in-law across the road. The man returned with a gas can, put it in his white extended cab Chevy pickup and drove away.
A County Road 325 Palmetto man said he saw a black military style helicopter flying around the area several times one afternoon. The last time, around 8 p.m., it seemed to be falling from the sky. He could not hear the motor and the rotor did not appear to be turning. After it disappeared behind the tree line, he could smell diesel fuel. The airport and the National Guard reported no record of anyone flying in the area.
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton woman said she has the windows up and heard someone walking around outside her house around midnight. Nobody was outside when deputies arrived.
A County Road 404 Shannon man said he saw a man turkey hunting on his property. He said he gave the hunter permission last year but did not this year. By the time deputies arrived, the men had talked and worked out an agreement.
A Guntown man said a white male came to his storage building and tried to give him drugs – what looked like gray rocks in a Skoal can. The man threw the drugs down in the gravel. The suspect left, but returned two times looking for the drugs. He accused the man of keeping the drugs to sell them.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man said people are speeding up and down the road. He is concerned about the safety of people getting their mail or taking out the trash.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman tried to open an account at Renasant Bank but was denied. They said someone else was using her Social Security Number.
A County Road 1147 Mooreville man said a woman keeps calling his 38-year-old stepson and driving past his house. The stepson and the woman had an affair and she is trying to “stir up trouble” with the stepson and his wife.
A County Road 754 Tupelo man said a black cow wandered onto his property. The cow eventually left the property on its own.
A Green Tee Road woman said she was hanging out with a man she only knew by his first name. When he started to flirt with her, she “felt weird” and asked him to leave. She said he “snapped out” and began to push her. Before he left, he reportedly said he would return and kill her.
A County Road 1682 Tupelo man got home and noticed a set of tire tracks going to his shed. When he checked, his Stihl string trimmer and Stihl chain saw were missing. The security camera showed an unknown white male in a white SUV took the items.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman was asleep when she heard someone pounding on her front door around 8:45 p.m. She got up, got her pistol and headed toward the door. She was met by a male acquaintance in the hallway. When she pointed the gun at him, he turned and ran out of the residence.
A County Road 1810 Saltillo woman was in bed when the doorbell rang around 1:30 a.m. When she opened the door, the brother of her ex-boyfriend said his brother wanted to talk to her. The ex-boyfriend then started knocking on the door and would not leave after being told to do so multiple times. The suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant and carried to jail.
A disabled County Road 1463 Nettleton man said his wife and his brother left last night to go to the store and never returned. He called 911 the following morning to have deputies look for them. The wife called after 7 a.m., saying she was OK and they were just riding around.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A guest at the Econo Lodge guest said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole the aftermarket radio. Security cameras showed a white male enter the vehicle around 1 a.m.
A West Main Walmart employee said a female customer selected about $30 in fishing gear and tried to leave without paying. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A Bulldog Burger supervisor said an employee wanted to get paid early. He said the female employee has worked for him for two years and knows that he pays employees once a month. He said if she was unhappy, she could quit and he would pay her for her time. She initially refused to sign any paperwork that said she quit, then relented. When he handed her a pen, she threw it, hitting him in the face. He did not want to press charges for assault, just to document the incident in case she tried anything in the future.
A West Main Street nail salon said a Black female left without paying her $35 bill. The suspect drove away in a black Hyundai Elantra.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said two women entered the store and shopped for a while. They concealed nearly $100 worth of merchandise on their persons before going through the self checkout. When employees confronted them about the shoplifting, the suspects said it was an accident and offered to pay for the items. They were detained for police and both were cited for shoplifting.
A man said while he was shopping inside the McCullough Boulevard Dollar General, his friend left in his car and did not return. The man refused to give police the name of his friend, who he said he gave a spare key. The man later admitted the friend was a co-owner of the 2004 Hyundai Tiburon.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female tried to leave without paying for $68.72 worth of underwear, fake nails, sunglasses, a watch, mascara and nose rings. She was cited for shoplifting.
A woman said she left her gray 2003 Mitsubishi at a South Gloster auto repair shop in August 2020. She tried to contact them recently but had trouble. When she stopped by the business, she noticed her car was not there and the business was no longer at that address.
A man said he was visiting family at the Hilldale Apartments on Monument Drive but left his cell phone. When he returned to get his phone, the apartment complex security guard asked for his ID, which he did not have. The guard asked to search the vehicle and found a handgun under the seat. The guard placed the weapon in an envelope and sealed it. The man went to his cousin’s apartment and got his phone. When he was ready to leave, the guard had left with his gun. He said this is not the first time he and his cousin have been “targeted and harassed” by the security.
A woman said she was traveling north on Cliff Gookin near the high school when a truck pulled out of Jeff Homan Boulevard. The truck came into her lane, hit her car and forced her off the roadway. She said the other driver did not stop. She waited until she got home to call police.
A woman said he bought an iPhone 11 from a man, paying him $825. When she went to the store to have the phone activated, she learned the phone had been stolen. She tried to contact the seller, but he did not respond.
A man called police from the Mall at Barnes Crossing. He said he lost his ID at “one of the Mexican restaurants in Tupelo” and needed a police report to get a new one.
A Danny Street woman said she and her ex-boyfriend got into a verbal altercation when he pulled the back of her shirt. Police said she had no visible injuries.
A West Jefferson Street woman said her boyfriend has been sending threatening text messages In one, he said he would fight her, and she wouldn’t like the outcome.
A Beasley Drive woman wanted police to be present when her baby daddy showed up to exchange custody of their child. He also agreed to return the phone she is paying for. The suspect never showed up, so she wanted to press charges for theft of the phone.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.