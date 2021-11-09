Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Frankie Brock, 51, of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, driving under the influence second offense, no driver's license, no insurance.
Robin Wayne Edwards, 29, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, fondling and sexual battery.
Dantonis Fields, 26, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Plantersville Police Department, aggravated domestic violence
Bruce Martin, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary, felony malicious mischief, simple assault, petty larceny.
Martin Randy Morgan, 60, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of sexual battery.
Vidal Smith, 23, of Houston, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, aggravated assault.
Jimmy Thrasher, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Martin Rea security guard said a 22-year-old female gained entry to the Shannon plant, went to the production line where her boyfriend works and started a verbal altercation. Security escorted her out of the building, but she refused to leave the property. The boyfriend left work and took the suspect home.
A Highway 145 Saltillo man said there was a Chrysler Sebring blocking his drive around 9 a.m. The car was keeping him from accessing his property.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman said there was an unknown man outside her residence taking pictures around 10:30 a.m. She told him to leave her property and to not take anymore pictures.
A man said he was visiting a friend's Drive 980 Tupelo residence. As he left, he drove onto a neighboring apartment's drive and ran over nails, damaging a $300 car tire.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said someone entered two unlocked vehicles overnight and rifled through the interiors. The thief stole a Taurus 9mm pistol from the truck.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman said someone stole her 1975 Toyota Hilux pickup. She said it was stolen within the last month and might have been carried to a Nettleton scrap yard.
A County Road 778 Tupelo man said his neighbor was playing music "ridiculously loud." In the past, he would ask and the neighbor would turn it down. Deputies asked him to turn it down. He did.
A man said he is remodeling a County Road 51 Tupelo trailer. Today, he noticed damage to the back door and pipes under the trailer. He has been having trouble with his sister of late and thinks she could be responsible.
A Katie Anna Lane Tupelo woman and her boyfriend broke up and started staying in separate bedrooms in the apartment. He is now bothering her and following her around the apartment. He is not on the lease, and she wants him removed.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said someone has been smoking cigarettes in her carport. She found a butt on the carport floor, and it is not the brand she smokes.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman, 63, said there were several people partying and smoking marijuana in a neighboring apartment. She has heard fierce fighting from the apartment before. She reported it to the apartment management, but she said they refuse to do anything about it.
A man said his 1990 Chevy Corvette was running hot so he stopped and called a wrecker. He left the car on the side of County Road 1498. The wrecker later called and said they couldn't find it. He went back to where he left the car and it had been stolen.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman, 52, said two acquaintances have been calling and threatened to come to her house and "shoot it up."
A landlord said he legally evicted a man from a State Park Road house. The suspect has returned several times. He believes the suspect stole a reciprocating saw and damaged the security system.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman, 63, said someone stole a brick from her backyard. She said she is going to call 911 and file a report every time her neighbors do things because they do not like her.
A High Forest Lane Tupelo man got a letter saying he had opened a bank account with Vanguard. He said he doesn't bank with Vanguard but all of his other accounts are intact.
A Green Tee Road woman said someone kicked in her front door. Deputies arrived to clear the house. The only thing stolen was a 40-inch flatscreen television from the living room.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman, 52, said a male acquaintance called saying he was on his way to her house and he was going to "shoot the place up."
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said two women went through the self checkout and replaced the the bar code for a $55 set of sheets for an item costing $3.97. They were detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A Walls employee said a white female, 19, shoplifted three pairs of ladies underwear, acne treatment and three skin mask detoxifiers, valued at $78.29. She was held for police and charged with shoplifting.
A woman looking for a residence called a number she found online at Grab the Map. The man told her about a County Road 1650 Mooreville house for rent for $500. She sent him the first month's rent via Cash App. After the transaction went through, the man blocked her on Cash app. She later talked to a woman at the website who did not know how the other phone number got on the website.
A woman said while her car was parked in the 200 block of West Main Street, someone in a dark SUV hit her 2017 Toyota Camry.
Police responded to a wreck on Monument Drive at 9:45 p.m. The female driver did not remember what happened but said she rear ended a park car. The woman had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. The portable breath tester showed the woman's blood alcohol was 0.35 percent.
A Panda Express employee said her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend showed up and started a disturbance. The female suspect physically assaulted the woman. Another employee separated them, and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
A Robert E. Lee Boulevard business noticed the exhaust pipe on a work truck hanging low. When they checked, the catalytic converter was gone.
A Shoe Carnival employee said someone broke into her car while she was at work and stole her wallet, $35 cash, a credit card and a hunting license.
A Cliff Gookin auto repair shop employee noticed a flashlight, a lighter and a cell phone under a pickup on the lot. He checked and the catalytic converter was gone. When they checked other vehicles, they discovered three batteries and five catalytic converters had been stolen from three vehicles.
A North Spring Street man said around 2 a.m., a tall, skinny Black male kicked in his front door and threw a brick through a window on the east side of the house.
Someone left a cell phone and a note propped against the front door of the Tupelo Police Department on Front Street. The note said someone broke into his car, stole money and gas and dropped their phone in the process.
An Evans Circle woman said her male neighbor was trespassing and "constantly ringing" her door bell. The neighbor on the other side stands near her yard and shines a flashlight through her house at all hours of the night.
A North Gloster woman said someone entered her car and stole her purse, containing Social Security cards, her license and several credit cards. The thief used one card at the Pontotoc Walmart to charge almost $300.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.