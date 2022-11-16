The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Dorrell Bolton, 41, of Carmichael, California, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a Schedule I drug, speeding.
Joseph David Brooks, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of burglary of an auto.
Anita Cox, 58, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable person.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Palmetto Road couple said a 2005 Pontiac G6 has been sitting in a field next to them for several months. They do not know who owns the field or the car. The car has been there since at least September. They waited to call because they didn’t know if it belonged to the farmer of his workers.
A County Road 520 Shannon man saw a car at the end of his driveway and someone going through his mail around 9 p.m. He went outside and got the tag number of the car before it headed to Highway 145 and turned south toward Okolona. He was not sure if they took anything. He was waiting on two car titles. One was in that day’s mail but he doesn’t know about the second one.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
