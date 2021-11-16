Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Markel Robinson, 25, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Timothy Stults, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Jonathan Wildmon, 19, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said a male acquaintance has been threatening him by phone and social media. The suspect has taken pictures of the man’s house and is also harassing his mother and brother.
A County Road 821 woman said she is in the process of moving. Someone stole assorted tools, a trail tent, a pop-up canopy, a push mower and a string trimmer.
A County Road 1554 Mooreville business said someone cut through a fence and stole the catalytic converter from a Chevy work truck.
A County Road 683 Guntown woman said a male acquaintance showed up uninvited at 7 a.m. and began threatening to kill her. He has been abusive in the past and will not leave her alone.
A County Road 651 Cedar Hill woman said her neighbor’s pit bull has become a nuisance. It is not aggressive but has been tearing up her trash.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone vandalized her car overnight. There was a single scratch going from the rear fender, across both doors and onto the front fender of the passenger side of her 2008 Dodge Charger.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man found a pair of duffel bags at the end of his driveway at 4:30 a.m. He looked inside and found a pipe and zipper bag full of pills under some clothing. He left the items. Around 6 a.m., two men in a white Toyota stopped, picked up the bags and drove away.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said her baby daddy showed up at the McCullough Boulevard Super 8 motel before 7 a.m. and hit her Nissan Xterra with a metal pipe, denting the side. He got in the truck and was trying to damage the controls when he spotted and stole her $1,000 cash. He dropped his phone in the process. He tried to go back for the phone, but her boyfriend chased him away.
A Colonial Estates man called 911 to report a stolen firearm. While on the phone with the 911 operator, he became argumentative, expressed his feelings about law enforcement and hung up. Police called the man back. He said his sister stole the gun. He apologized for the way he talked to the operator.
A Morning Glory Circle male spotted five juveniles walking through yards and breaking into vehicles after 12:30 a.m. The juveniles were detained and admitted they had broken into the man's truck, which he leaves unlocked to prevent burglars from breaking the window.
A Jasmine Court woman said when she looked out this morning, there were two bicycles in her yard. They are not hers and were not there the night before.
A woman went through the self-checkout at the West Main Walmart. She asked for $100 cash back on the purchase but forgot to get the money. She didn't realize the mistake until she got home. She returned to the store, but the cash was gone. The security camera showed a white male in his 60s taking the money and leaving the store.
A North Gloster Street man said someone entered his unlocked truck and stole his wallet. The thief tried to use his debit card twice at a Belden truck stop but it was declined. The card was used the following day at a Greenville gas station.
A Bowen Street man said he took the wheels off his car to return them to R&R. He said he left the $2,300 rims beside his house, where they were stolen.
Police stopped a Scion with "extremely dark tint" on the windows around 7:30 p.m. on Ida Street. There was an open bottle of Corona beer in the cup holder. There was a rolling tray with marijuana residue on it in the driver's door. There was also an open bottle of brandy in the back seat. The 39-year-old male driver was charged with open container and possession of paraphernalia.
Police responded to a physical altercation at the South Gloster Waffle House around 1:15 a.m. They found a man inside arguing with others and shouting profanities. Police told the man to calm down and be quiet. When he did not, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.
A North Gloster Walmart employee reviewing security cameras saw a woman carry a buggy full of merchandise to the self checkout area around 8:30 p.m. several days earlier. The woman did not pay for any of the items and pushed the cart of $1,050.49 worth of merchandise out of the store.
The manager of the South Gloster Walmart said a female employee had been stealing money from the registers. Following transactions with customers, she would leave the drawer open until the customer left and then take cash. Over the course of five days, the store said she stole $1,111.81.
A man said he was helping a female friend move out of a Jefferson Street apartment when her ex-boyfriend showed up. The suspect started yelling, acting crazy and punched the man in the face.
A woman said after the Foreigner concert at the BancorpSouth Arena, a former friend approached her in the parking lot. A physical altercation between the two women quickly followed. She said the suspect clawed and scratched her several times. She admitted hitting the suspect once. As people started gathering around the fight, the suspect left.
A man said he parked his SUV on the side of Carnation Street near the Salvation Army one night. The next morning, the vehicle was gone.
A Trace Avenue woman said her ex-fiance "disfigured" her carport. He came over around 2 p.m. to collect his belongings. He asked if they were done, and she said yes. He then dumped a 5-gallon bucket of engine or hydraulic oil all over the carport and said, "Now, we're done."
A Marquette Street woman said someone hit her car that was parked on the street. The left rear door of the 2019 Toyota Camry was damaged.
