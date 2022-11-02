Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Devonta Keetan Lyons, 27, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a building.
Anthony Alvin McGee III, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, failure to register as a sex offender, violation of probation.
Darian Latawn Riley, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Charminder Wallace, 29, of Jackson, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, armed robbery
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Spring Trail Tupelo woman said two puppies showed up on her property and she is unable to care for them. The deputy told her the county does not have a stray dog ordinance and advised her to contact the animal shelter or a rescue group.
A County Road 598 Plantersville man said a neighbor’s black and white puppy got into his chicken pen and killed three hens.
A Palmetto Road man said there are 15 stray cats living behind the Texaco store that need to be picked up. She said there is a line of bowls behind the store where an elderly woman has been feeding them.
A H.M. Richards Way Guntown businessman said someone keyed his truck and stole his tag. He said they had to send an employee home last week because of an incident at work. He thinks they might be related.
A County Road 263 Saltillo man said someone dropped off a full grown dog at his house, and it won’t leave. It is bothering the neighbor’s dog. He said the dog will growl if you get too close to it.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said a maroon Tahoe pulled into her apartment complex around 6:20 p.m. Four people got out and walked into the woods. They never came out, and she was concerned. The deputy followed the trail into the woods which came out in an adjoining neighborhood. A couple sitting in their driveway said four kids came out of the wood and went trick or treating.
A New Jersey trucking company said it hired a Lee County man to haul a load. The driver will no longer answer the company’s calls. The tractor-trailer’s transponder shows it is at a County Road 115 Okolona address, which the company thinks belongs to a relative of the driver.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
