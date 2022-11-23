Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Riley Bell, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, breaking and entering.
Christina McCullough, 43, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, uttering a forged instrument, driving under the influence – other.
Alex Jerome Morris, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony capias, possession of paraphernalia.
Johnquavian D. Rogers, 24, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Cove Lane Auburn man said his roommate brought home her brother. The brother started threatening to beat up the man. He told deputies he wanted the roommate and her brother to both leave. Deputies explained the legal eviction process.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman, 82, said she let a male acquaintance use her 2005 Pontiac to pick up her groceries. He returned with the groceries then left in the car to visit his family. When he did not return the car by the next day, she called 911.
A County Road 830 Plantersville man said a male acquaintance entered his home around 1 a.m. while he was asleep. He entered through a guest bedroom and stole a shotgun that was hanging on the wall.
A Mooreville man said he left his wallet on the counter at Woodchucks on Highway 371 while he went out to his truck. When he went to retrieve the wallet, he saw an unknown white male run out of the store. The clerk said the suspect took the wallet. He said the suspect drove away in a white Chevy Tahoe with a Lee County tag.
An 80-year-old Alice Lane Shannon man was watching television at 2 a.m. when he heard someone kicking in the front door. He reached under the bed and got his gun. When he heard someone in the hallway, he told them to get out of his house. When they refused, he fired a warning shot through the bedroom door. The suspect then ran toward the back door and the man fired another shot at him. The man held the suspect, 35, at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The suspect, who was not hit by the gunfire, was arrested.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.