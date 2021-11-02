Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Brandon Bone, 41, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Roy L. Brown, 34, of Amory, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Alex Doss, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Arquavious Fields, 20, of Shannon, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, aggravated assault.
William C. Francis, 28, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a building.
Adam Heath, 26, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Emmanuel Hughes, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a controlled substance.
Chadwick Mason, 34, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of enticement of a child.
Cassie McCaine, 24, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense.
Bridgette Newcomb, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Anthony Thomas, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated assault.
Paul Westmoreland, 46, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, false pretense.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A County Road 995 Tupelo man said his 49-year-old ex-girlfriend showed up uninvited. She came into the house and started going through drawers and cabinets. He locked himself in a back bedroom and called 911. Deputies arrived. Nothing was damaged. He said he just wanted her to leave and not return.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo man said his ex-girlfriend tried to cash his $160 security deposit check that North Lee Water mailed to him.
A County Road 648 Plantersville man said someone stole his 2021 Polaris Ranger worth $22,000. He said he left the key hidden under a towel in the dash compartment.
The Sheriff's Office received a tip that someone was on a County Road 2346 property. There was no humans there, but there was a dog in the back bedroom. A blue Ford Focus was outside the house.
A Highway 178 Tupelo woman said someone ran over her county-issued garbage can. It was damaged beyond repair and knock down in a deep ditch and cannot be retrieved.
A supervisor at Omega Motion in Saltillo's Turner Industrial Park said two temporary workers got into a fight on the line.
A Rock Creek Drive Tupelo man said someone used his name and information to take out loans in Georgia and Montana in early September. The balances total more than $3,000. In late October, three checking and one savings account were opened with Wells Fargo using his identity.
A County Road 1124 Mooreville woman said someone stole her identity and opened an IRA through Metabank. She has never used that bank and doesn't know who could be responsible.
A Payne Drive Tupelo woman returned home from a trip and discovered her Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol was missing from her bedroom closet. When she looked around, her Ole Miss class ring and a gold and diamond engagement ring set were also missing.
A County Road 681 Saltillo man said someone ran over his county-issued garbage can, completely destroying it.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said someone stole her county-issued garbage can about a month ago. She needed a crime report to get a replacement can.
A Blue Gill Lane Guntown man said a male acquaintance was at his house wanting to buy the amplifier, subwoofer and speaker box from his car. When he refused to sell, the friend got upset. That night, someone stole the items from the man's 2000 Acura Integra.
A County Road 407 Guntown walked outside around 8:15 p.m. and saw two unknown men throwing eggs at his property, hitting the house and his vehicle. He estimated it would cost $200 to have his front door re-stained and another $600 to repaint the door of his truck where an egg hit the bottom.
A Highway 371 Richmond woman said her boyfriend started arguing with her and yelling. She called 911 and he left the house.
A Birmingham Ridge woman said her sister was visiting and they got into an argument over food. She told the sister to leave and the sister pushed her against the wall by her throat and hit her in the chest. The sister then went outside and threw a pumpkin, hitting the woman's car.
A Drive 1312 Mooreville woman said the couple that live behind her got into an argument and the female tried to run over the male. The suspect then sped down the woman's driveway, slinging gravel and almost running over her mail box.
A County Road 1253 Saltillo man found mail scattered across the road. He picked up the mail and told deputies he was going to take it to the post office.
A County Road 397 Guntown woman got a suspicious package in the mail. It contained four fake flower petals, a small bag of beads and a small bag of seeds. The package was shipped from somewhere in Asia.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Foster Street man said the dogs at two Rhenda Street houses were barking at 9:30 a.m. The resident at one house said their dogs were barking at the cats next door.
A North Church Street woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can. She needed a police report to get Waste Management to replace it.
A North Church Street man said a male suspect knocked on the apartment door around 7 a.m. and asked if a certain woman was inside. As he was trying to close the door, the suspect hit him in the mouth with the muzzle of a lever-action rifle. Police noted the man had a laceration on the upper right lip.
A Blair Street woman said the key fob to her car was in her living room at 7:30 p.m. She thinks someone entered the apartment and stole the fob to her 2022 Hyundai Accent.
A Central Avenue man said someone left a bicycle in his yard overnight. He turned it over to Tupelo police.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man removed a laptop from its box. He concealed it in his pants and walked out without paying for the $979 computer.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man entered the store and tried to leave without paying for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer, motor oil and a box of Bissell floor cleaning pads.
A Mitchell Road man said someone broke into his Chevy Equinox and stole a pack of cigarettes.
Police stopped a car without a license plate on North Gloster around 11 p.m. The female driver has a suspended license and the male passenger had an outstanding warrant. When asked to step out of the car, the male took off running but was quickly caught, tackles and detained.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.