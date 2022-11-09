The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 1 p.m.
• Steven Addison, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of child pornography.
• Steve Cockerham, 46, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Nijel V. Hall, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capital murder warrant.
• Jeremiah Wayne Lewis, 29, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Cornell Weatherspoon, 58, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1553 Baldwyn woman said a female she has never met sent her messages via social media threatening to kick her posterior and send her to hell. She said her ex-husband is apparently dating the suspect’s sister.
A Highway 371 Nettleton man said he and his former girlfriend bought a car together and have since broke up. She took the car to her Drive 1283 Mooreville residence, even though he is listed as the primary owner. She will not let him on the property to retrieve the car.
A man said he has been living with his mother at her Cove Lane Auburn apartment. When he came home, he discovered someone had broken into the apartment and stolen two televisions, an Xbox controller and about 40 games, and a couch. There was no sign of forced entry but the back window was unlocked.
A Cove Lane Auburn man said his ex-girlfriend stills lives at his apartment. She was inviting a male friend over and the man feared the other man was going to cause him bodily harm.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
