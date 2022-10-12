Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Melvin Lashawn Armstrong, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Thomas Atwood, 45, of Okolona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Dominique Carruthers, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, sale of methamphetamine, resisting arrest.
Luther Dorcey, 57, of Columbus, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Dewayne Dryer, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, abuse or neglect of a vulnerable person.
Tkoyo J, Jones, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Ganesha M. Marion, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Michael Rupert, 31, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 805 Shannon man said someone stole a .22-caliber rifle and a Remington shotgun from his house over the weekend. He said the house was unlocked and the firearms were next to the front door.
A County Road 713 Shannon business said over the weekend, someone cut through the fence and cut the catalytic converters off the company Dodge pickup.
An employee of the Mississippi Research Center on Highway 145 south of Verona said someone cut the lock off of a shed and stole an Xmark zero-turn mower with a 60-inch deck.
A County Road 261 Verona woman said her daughter lives next door. The daughter was out of town and the door to the house was open. She wanted a deputy to check and make sure it was safe before she went over to feed her daughter's animals. Deputies checked the property and found nothing out of the ordinary.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man said while he was away, someone pried the padlock off the shop door and stole three crankshaft bearing pullers, three micrometers and a CB radio. He said this is an ongoing problem and he felt a female relative was responsible.
A caller said there was a man with a machete walking along County Road 1445 Mooreville toward Hussey Sod Farm. The man was located on the sod farm, where he had set up a tent without permission of the landowners. The 55-year-old white male was charged with vagrancy.
A Houston man said he had engine trouble and parked his 2009 Chrysler 300 at a closed store near the Pontotoc-Lee county line around 11 p.m. When he returned the next day, the car was gone. He contacted the area law enforcement agencies and none had a record of it being towed.
A Talladega, Alabama, woman said she has court documents saying her ex-husband is supposed to turn over their children to her at 5 p.m. at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. When he had not shown up by 5:18 p.m., she called 911.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man said a neighbor has been putting junk cars on his property for about a year. He has told the suspect to remove the cars and stay off his land. He had his land surveyed and put up posts to show where the line was compared to the junk cars. He has seen the suspect trying to pull up the posts.
A County Road 468 Shannon woman heard something outside around 9:30 p.m. When she went outside, she discovered someone had rolled her yard with toilet paper. Her mailbox had something sprayed on it. She said no one has permission to be on her property.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports with narratives since Sept. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
