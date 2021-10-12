Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A woman went to check on her County Road 1451 Mooreville property and found clothes hanging on the line and miscellaneous property on her land. The neighbor said it was his stuff and he was more than willing to move it.
A Drive 984 Tupelo woman said the folks in the next apartment seemed to be fighting and it sounded like things were being thrown around. The neighbor told deputies that nothing was wrong and she was OK.
A Tupelo man, 22, purchased a Drive 1572 Mooreville house recently. He said a refrigerator has been sitting on the back porch for a long time. There was a pot covered with foil and a crystal-like substance inside. He wanted to make sure it was not crystal methamphetamine. A deputy responded and determined it was not an illegal drug. It was mold on old food.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said a man took her phone Friday night at the Blue Canoe and did not return it until Monday. She wanted to press charges. The man told police the phone was dead when he picked it up and he thought it was his. When he got home and charged it, he realized his mistake. He waited to bring it back because he did not have a ride.
An Old Runway Road business said someone drove through their lawn, leaving deep ruts in the grass.
A Tupelo Park & Rec employee said someone entered the splash pad bathroom at City Park and damaged the door to the utility closet. Nothing appeared to be missing, but the damage to the door and frame was estimated at $200.
A South Thomas man said someone entered his unlocked truck overnight and stole his wallet (containing $20) and two bows worth a total of $600.
An East Main used car lot owner spotted a jack under a car when he arrived Monday morning. When he checked, someone had stolen the catalytic converters off four cars.
An Orchid Circle man went out of town and left his .45-caliber Glock pistol inside his unlocked vehicle. When he returned four days later, the gun was gone.
The U-Haul on East Main Street said two separate men had rented Ford Cargo vans. They were supposed to return the vehicles in September but did not. Another man rented a tow dolly in August but did not return it. The business reported the items stolen on Oct. 11.
A Robert Kennedy Drive woman said someone stole her 9mm pistol that she kept in the original box in her bedroom. She said there was a good bit of foot traffic over the weekend with lots of family and friends coming by.
A Belk's employee watched a woman hide $640 worth of jewelry in her purse. When she tried to leave without paying, she was detained by security for police and cited for shoplifting.
A North Gloster Street man said a female acquaintance got upset that he would not let her drive his 2009 Infinity FX35. When he took his car to the car wash to hand wash it, he noticed that both passenger doors had been scratched.
