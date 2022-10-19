Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
• Summer Collins, 25, of Gulfport, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, breaking and entering, two counts of sale of methamphetamine.
• Tina Ann Hillman, 46, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, no driver’s license, shoplifting second offense.
• Samuel J. Ingram, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, attempted burglary of a dwelling – attempt to terrorize, burglary with intent to commit larceny.
• Lacarius McCoy, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
• Codille Sellars, 24, no address listed, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, felony possession of a controlled substance.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 933 Tupelo man was asleep on the couch and heard a knock on the door around 4:30 a.m. He walked outside but saw nothing. He then heard his son’s truck start. He looked and saw his son still asleep in bed, but the 2004 Chevy Silverado was rolling down the road. There was a loaded revolver in the center console.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo man said a large, black, shaggy dog has been abandoned in the neighborhood. An abandoned animal order was issued by justice court to have the dog picked up.
A Riparian Cove Saltillo woman said someone fraudulently used her banking information in July to order more than $730 worth of patio furniture from Walmart.com. The items were shipped to a Gulfport address. When she noticed the charge, she reported it to her bank, deactivated the debit card and was reimbursed by the bank. She said Walmart recently took the money out of her account again, prompting the police report.
A 20-year-old Tupelo man said he was out at a County Road 1461 Mooreville trailer park at 2 a.m. Monday. While at an unknown residence, a 19-year-old male pulled out a 9mm pistol and shot the man in the right foot, hitting his big toe. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, which was witnessed by the man’s girlfriend, 20. He waited 10 hours before reporting the shooting because he was high on drugs at the time.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville man said his neighbor’s dog came onto his property and killed his $150 rooster.
A Booneville woman, 39, said she loaded her Honda four-wheeler in the back of her truck on County Road 397 in Guntown around 11 p.m. and drove home, taking the back roads. Somewhere along the trip, the tie down strap broke and the four-wheeler fell out. She rode back along the roads she believes she took on the way home but was unable to locate the $5,000 ATV.
Ashley Furniture on Lipford Road reported two employees got into a verbal argument around 5 p.m. A witness said one of the men flashed a handgun at the other. The supervisor wanted deputies to stand by as they escorted the man off the property. The employee left peacefully, getting in his vehicle and driving away.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
