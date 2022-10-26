The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
• Kimmie Phillip Adams, 57, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender, driving with a suspended license.
• Tonya M. Bench, 42, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for sale of buprenorphine.
• Timothy Karl Frisbee, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Christy L. Irvin, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
• Anthony A. Willnow, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking fentanyl.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn man, 19, said he returned home around 1:30 p.m. and found his 2011 Toyota Sequoia was on fire. The fire department arrived and put out the fire. He said the SUV was uninsured and he lost several personal documents in the blaze.
The manager of the Auburn Apartments said a vehicle fire damaged the front of two Katie Anna Lane apartments.
A County Road 2156 Saltillo woman, 55, said her 32-year-old son was at their house and started yelling about money. His fiance was getting ready for work and he yelled at her about taking so long. She said he is stressed out about being unemployed and took it out on her.
A County Road 1465 Mooreville man said sometime in the last two weeks, someone came onto his property and stole his Husky air compressor.
A Drive 1452 Auburn man said he went to check his mail around 5 p.m. and saw someone hiding in the bushes behind the mailboxes. He told the person they needed to leave. A white male in his 30s wearing a gray shirt and a black hat came out and threatened him, saying, “I will kick your (posterior).” The suspect then left, heading toward the gas station.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
