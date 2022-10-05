Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Mallory K. Eaton, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary.
Cecil Ruff, 56, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Justin K. Whiteside, 33, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1410 Mooreville woman, 90, said her 68-year-old daughter has been living with her and recently damaged some of the furniture. They have been arguing all morning, and she wants the daughter to move out.
A County Road 1233 Plantersville woman said her son, 19, traded his Chevy Tahoe to a friend for a Nissan Maxima, but they have not swapped titles. Today, an unknown male came to her house and said the Maxima was his, he had paid for it. She wanted a report on file in case anything comes of the situation.
A County Road 1060 Tupelo woman said her debit card was used to pay a $273 power bill for a County Road 1946 Saltillo residence. The woman said she used to live there, and she would at time use an app on her roommate’s phone to pay the bill. She said the roommate must still have her credit card in the app on her phone.
A Tupelo man said he was driving down County Road 199 near Highway 6. He ran over a stick that projected out from a brush pile. The stick punctured his tire.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said his aunt’s 40-year-old boyfriend was seen on security camera spinning his car tires in the yard and leaving several ruts in the grass.
A County Road 814 Plantersville business reported a white male stole a work van from the parking lot. The suspect looks like a man they have had trouble with in the past. According to the van’s GPS, it has been parked at a church off Highway 6 since 2:30 a.m.
A County Road 855 Saltillo woman said a man who used to mow her yard stole her green Bolens push mower. She said the suspect then traded her lawnmower to a man who lives on Pinecrest Street in Saltillo.
A County Road 2716 Baldwyn woman heard a commotion outside around 5:30 p.m. She went outside and discovered her neighbor was shooting fireworks at her guineas. She said this is an ongoing problem and the 30-something man killed two of her guineas in the past.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said someone came onto her property recently and stole a silver toolbox, a chain saw, four metal chairs, a metal table and three tents. The items were stored under an open pole shed.
A County Road 1178 Mooreville woman said someone kicked open the front door and entered her house around midnight. When the occupants of the house yelled, “Grab the gun,” the male intruder turned and ran toward the woods behind the house.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
