Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday and Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 42-year-old County Road 1149 Plantersville woman said a 28-year-old male acquaintance started calling and texting her this morning. When she didn't respond, he threatened to drag her out of the house. He then drove by the house and shot it multiple times with a pellet gun. She said he hit her in the head with a rock two weeks ago, requiring her to get staples to close the wound.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman, 30, said her friend's ex-boyfriend came to her property last night and stole her 1998 Volvo S70. She said the car was unlocked with the keys in the ignition.
A County Road 395 Saltillo man got his newspaper out of the box and a baby powder container labeled corn starch fell to the ground. He took a picture of the corn starch on the ground but left it there.
A Drive 984 Tupelo woman said the couple in a neighboring apartment were arguing loudly and it was disturbing her. The couple told deputies the argument was only verbal and they would try to keep the noise down to not disturb others.
A County Road 1233 Plantersville woman said her late mother-in-law gave her three rings about four months ago. She said her sister-in-law is now accusing her of stealing the rings and has been harassing her by text and social media.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman said a female friend is staying with her because the friend's husband has been abusive. The husband texted saying he was coming over after work. She is scared he might show up and get violent.
A Baldwyn furniture plant said a 20-year-old employee had to be fired. As they escorted the man off the premises, he spat on and then punched a coworker. Officials said they do not want the man back on the property.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her by text message. She has told him several times not to contact her, but he persists.
A Homan Drive Saltillo man said he replaced the engine in a man's truck. When the suspect came to pick up the truck, he did not have enough cash to pay for the repairs. The man allowed the suspect to drive back home to get the money to fully pay. He said the suspect never returned and still owes him $1,100.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said someone damaged his central air conditioning unit. He found two bullet holes in the outside unit and tracks leading to a neighbor's house.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman, 27, said her 39-year-old ex-boyfriend had been inside her residence while she was at work. Neighbors called her the next day to say he was back and loading things in a truck. She said she didn't want him there because he refuses to stop using drugs.
A New Albany man took his SUV to a County Road 2578 Guntown repair shop more than a week ago. While it was waiting to be repaired, someone stole the vehicle. He said the GMC Yukon was left outside the building unlocked with the keys under the floor mat.
A County Road 300 woman said her brother came to her place cursing at her and arguing. She said she has a protection order against the brother.
A Verona furniture factory employee said while she was working, someone entered her unlocked car in the parking lot and stole her boyfriend's Glock 9mm pistol.
A Marietta woman said her Saltillo ex-boyfriend still has her 2004 Cadillac Escalade and will not return it. She said he had modified the vehicle, stripped some parts off of it and replaced them with Chevy Tahoe parts.
A County Road 203 couple are married but separated and starting the divorce proceedings. She arrived at the house to get a vehicle and he would not let her have it, prompting a verbal dispute. He said the 2014 Dodge Charger is in his name.
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton man saw a man enter his vehicle and steal a pack of cigarettes from the center console. The man and a friend confronted the suspect while he was still in the vehicle. The suspect pulled a knife. The friend hit the suspect, and the men held the suspect until deputies arrived.
A man pulled up at his cousin's County Road 1460 Tupelo residence and heard a female inside yelling, "Stop! Stop!" Someone outside the house said not to go inside because a couple was in an altercation. The female then came outside. She appeared to be bleeding and had bruises on her face as she got into a white Dodge pickup and left.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man said someone stole a craftsman lawnmower and a Craftsman string trimmer from a shed. He thinks a couple who live on his property, and fight all the time, are responsible for the thefts.
A County Road 1113 Plantersville man was in his car about to go to the store at 8 p.m. when a car pulled in behind him and blew the horn. An unknown woman got out, asked him to call 911 and left quickly.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said a suspicious vehicle drove past her house several times then stopped and sat in the road for 20 minutes. Deputies contacted the driver, who said he was lost and trying to locate his girlfriend's house.
A County Road 521 Saltillo man said his 74-year-old stepfather is calling continuously and leaving threatening messages. He said the suspect is mad because the man's mother kicked him out of the house.
A West Garrison man said two men and a woman showed up around 11:30 p.m. and caused a disturbance between the man and his female neighbor. The suspects left on foot when deputies arrived.
A Brisage Cove Chesterville woman heard several drones flying over her house around 11:30 p.m. She walked outside and saw 3-4 drones in the air. She said the Federal Aviation Administration has advised her to call 911 if and when the drones fly over her house.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man said a female acquaintance started an argument over coffee creamer. The woman, who has COVID-19, threatened to cough on him or spit in his food to make him sick. Deputies explained the eviction process to have her removed.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman heard arguing outside around 2:30 p.m. She saw a neighbor down the road waving a gun and later realized he was arguing with her brother. When she told the neighbor she was calling the police, he left.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said a gray Toyota pickup or SUV left the road and took out two mailboxes. She was able to repair her mailbox but the neighbor's box was destroyed.
A County Road 115 Shannon man said a female acquaintance came by the night before and he told her to leave and never come back. She returned the next morning and refused to leave, so he called 911. She was found at her residence and arrested on an outstanding warrant.
A Mound Springs Saltillo man said he ordered a new Samsung Galaxy phone. When the package arrived, it was empty. Federal Express asked him to get a police report before they replaced the phone.
A Drive 1452 Tupelo woman said her landlord's son came by and gave her a three-day eviction notice. He went into the house and took a heater she had borrowed from him. He then started going through her house and she did not want him in there. She told him to leave twice. When he refused, she called 911.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said a neighbor's pot-bellied pig got loose again and came onto her property. She is worried that her dogs will harm it.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her husband has accused her of cheating on him and would not let her stay last night. He won't let her inside to get any of her things. She has kids and needs things from the house for them to go to school.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said a blue Ford Fiesta pulled into the driveway around 6:45 p.m. When it tried to turn around, the car got stuck. A woman in her mid-40s got out and walked across the street. The man driving appeared to be under the influence. The car left before deputies arrived.
A Palmetto volunteer fireman said someone was illegally dumping cardboard appliance boxes off of Old Graham Drive and burning them. He said it is the second time they have been called to a cardboard fire recently.
A Mantachie woman said she lost her wallet at a County Road 811 Saltillo address in December 2020. Someone used her debit card to charge $91 and used her Social Security number to apply for unemployment benefits.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday and Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Belmont woman said her daughter stole numerous checks, wrote them to herself and cashed them in Tupelo, Corinth and New Albany. Over a two-month period, she cashed six checks for a total of $1,130 at two Regions banks in Tupelo.
An officer patrolling North Gloster at 4 a.m. saw a driver fail to signal a lane change and pulled the car over. The driver had a felony warrant from Union County and was arrested.
An Oakview Drive man said someone stole his Dewalt cordless leaf blower. When he reviewed his security camera, he saw a man taking the item from the carport at 11:44 p.m.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said her ex-boyfriend intentionally drove his Toyota Camry into her Chevrolet Tahoe, damaging the side mirror. He started yelling at her so she drove straight to the police department to file a report. She said he has no belongings at her place, just an outside dog he left.
A Deer Park Road man said someone stole his mail, which included a new debit card, which someone tried to activate. He thinks it could be his daughter's ex-boyfriend, who used to live at the residence.
A McCullough Boulevard Dollar General employee said while she was at work, someone backed into her car, damaging the passenger door, trim and mirror.
A Meeks Street woman said someone stole her 2008 Chevy Tahoe and the spare keys from inside the house. She recently separated from her husband. He might be responsible but she had no way to contact him.
A man said he was doing yard work at a Van Buren Avenue residence. When he got done around 6 p.m., he realized someone stole a Stihl string trimmer from the trailer.
Police were called to Crosstown around 7 p.m. for a man wandering in traffic and "seemingly talking to disembodied voices." Other officers had responded to the same man earlier in the day. The man said he was coming down from a drug high and was just waiting for his ride. The man resisted arrest for public intoxication. The Lee County Adult Jail refused to accept the prisoner, citing overcrowding.
A Lockridge Street man said a male acquaintance showed up at his residence and caused a disturbance, damaging the windshield of his car with a metal chair. Police arrested the man for public intoxication and disturbing the peace. The Lee County Adult Jail refused to accept the prisoner, citing overcrowding.
Police responded to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room at 6:30 a.m. where a man refused to leave after being discharged. Security said the suspect had been told to leave several times and "had been a nuisance throughout the night." The man said he would not leave until he got a ride. Police charged him with failure to comply and gave him a ride to the jail. The Lee County Adult Jail refused to accept the prisoner, citing overcrowding.
A Daugherty Avenue man said overnight, someone broke the back glass out of his 2015 Honda Odyssey.
A man said he tripped getting out of his car at a Barnes Crossing gas station around 8 a.m. and his wallet fell out. A man at the pump next to him took the wallet and left in a white work truck. The man blocked all his credit cards. While talking to police, a man attempted to use one of the missing credit cards to purchase more than $250 in goods at the North Gloster Walmart. The transaction was declined. The credit cards were found in bushes outside of Walmart and returned to the man.
The manager of a sewage lagoon off Plant Road said someone broke in and stole two window unit air conditioners and an air compressor.
A Ling Street woman said she put her city-issued garbage can out one morning for collection. That evening, the can was gone.
A man said he left his 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis at a South Veterans Boulevard plant overnight. When he returned to get his car, he discovered the catalytic converter was missing.
A North Gloster motel reported a drunk male was harassing other guests around 11:30 p.m. Officers found the man sitting at a patio table with others, who said he had been harassing folks. The man was given several opportunities to go to his room for the night. He refused, became belligerent and started shouting profanities. He was arrested and carried to jail, where he refused to give them any personal information. The jail staff looked him up from a previous arrest.
A female taxi driver met a man at the Clarion Inn when she stopped to pick up a fare. She came back after work and invited the man the spend the night at her Ida Street residence. The two got into an argument the next morning and she refused to take him back to his car. He threw her phone on the ground, breaking it. He then grabbed her keys and left on foot.
A patrolman went to Goodlett Street to serve warrants on a man. His mother said the man was in jail. The officer went to the county jail and served the three car burglary warrants.
A North Veterans man said overnight, someone stole the radio out of his boat and damaged the interior.
A South Green Street woman said while she was at work, someone stole her driver's license, Social Security card and employee identification card from her unlocked vehicle. She called back three days later saying the items were found, under the car seat.
A landlord went to his Privet Cove apartments to talk to a tenant about the late rent. The tenant told the landlord not to come back or he would take care of him. The landlord said he sold the apartments and wants the man out because of the threats.
A woman said a friend visited her West Main Street apartment in April and stole $400 worth of clothing. She didn't notice the theft until June. She said some of the items still had tags on them.
A man said he left his lawnmower on a trailer under the carport of a Ewell Avenue house. When he returned nine days later, they were gone.
A man reported that someone broke the door and jam of his North Gloster Street condominium. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Beasley Drive woman said her father borrowed her car Wednesday at 5 p.m. to go to the store. He had not returned the 2013 Dodge Avenger or responded to her calls by Friday at 5 p.m. She called 911 to file a report so the dealer she bought the car from can track it.
An officer spotted a car in an Ida Street driveway with the doors open and a man passed out behind the wheel around 4:30 a.m. While checking on the driver, the officer discovered the passenger in the back seat had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and carried to jail.
Police were called to a McCullough Boulevard motel around 6 a.m. to force the occupants of a room to leave. Two men yelled at police from the window. Police could see evidence of illegal drugs in plain view. The suspects refused to open the door. As officers were leaving, one of the suspects came out and was charged with disturbance of a business. Police were called back to the motel four hours later because the other suspect was now sleeping in a different room that could not be locked. The suspect tried to resist arrest, but was apprehended by officers. He was carried to the Lee County Jail and placed in the restraint chair.
A woman walked out of a Cliff Gookin bar around 4 p.m. and discovered someone had entered unlocked car and stole her purse from the front passenger seat and a carton of cigarettes. The security camera showed a Black male entering the car, stealing the items, and driving off in a pearl Chrysler.
A woman said as she was pulling out of the Chick-Fil-A onto Barnes Crossing Road, her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend attempted to ram her car. She said it was not the first time she has had issues with the suspect.
A woman was stopped at a traffic light on South Gloster at 3 a.m. when a lifted truck traveling at a high rate of speed rear-ended her, causing major damage to her rear bumper. The truck backed up and fled the scene before she could get the tag number. She pulled into the Taco Bell parking lot to call police.
A Briar Ridge Road man walked out one morning and saw tires slashed on his truck and his girlfriend's car. They feel his ex-girlfriend is responsible. They have had issues with her in the past.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.